The indomitable spirit of Leigh Wood

by James Hicken

THROUGHOUT the last four decades, there have been a few fights between British and Irish fighters that have created a legacy that transcends fight night and lives long in the memory of the fans as something more than just a fight—becoming immortalised in the pantheon of great fights.

In light of what may become one of the most iconic Brit vs Brit world title fights of all time between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois at Wembley, it seemed appropriate to look at the history books and re-live other monumental British clashes from the last 40 years.

This list will, in my opinion, include five of the most memorable, dramatic and fiercely contested world title fights between British and Irish fighters in modern history.

LEIGH WOOD had well and truly come up the hard way on his journey to becoming an unlikely world champion, tasting defeat at the hands of Gavin McDonnell early in his career. He had to climb the ranks to every title, claiming area trinkets as well as British, Commonwealth and European titles.

In the first defence of his new WBA strap, he would face Irish Olympic superstar Michael Conlan, who had not taken the traditional route to a world title challenge, using his success as an amateur to propel himself into big fights. Deservingly so, he was a supremely talented tricky southpaw switch-hitter, who looked destined for world title glory.

There had been genuine needle between the two fighters in the build-up – with Wood calling Conlan a “skinny little rat” and Conlan simply retorting with: “I’m going to destroy you.”

With all the characteristic heat and rivalry of a trans-Irish sea clash, the fight was set up to be a classic. But no one could’ve predicted the showdown that was to proceed – a fight that could feature on a best world title fights of all-time list – not just the British and Irish version.

As the first bell sounded, the visibly much larger Wood took the centre of the ring with a tight shape and his right hand ready to be unleashed at any time from his chin, which was wise given the extraordinary amateur pedigree that Conlan brought into the contest.

Conlan had won nearly everything as an amateur, only falling short of an Olympic gold medal in 2012 – where he took home a bronze. This experience was on show as he had a low, poised southpaw stance with his shoulders relaxed and was in constant motion from head to toe.

The first round looked to be a pathetic fallacy for the rest of the fight as Conlan would rain down lightning-fast counters and such a varied line of attack that Wood’s defences were breached with ease from southpaw feints, body shots and angle changes. Then, just as Wood may have thought he had made it through the initial onslaught, Conlan landed a stunning looping left hand, which he had been setting up all round with long body shots. It landed flush on the chin of Wood, who had looked to parry with his right hand, staying in range – but he fell into the trap and fell to the canvas, only being saved by the bell from what would’ve surely been a fight-ending onslaught from Conlan.

The proceeding eight rounds were not much different and had you given Wood more than two or three of those rounds, many would’ve said you needed a visit to the opticians. Conlan was boxing imperiously – constantly adjusting his line and length, staying just on the edge of his range and tempting Wood into rushed combinations and exchanges, to which he would always have the final say, landing chopping body shots and working back up to the head.

As the Championship rounds approached Wood was behind on the scorecards, but such is Wood’s indomitable spirit, he never faltered and pushed Conlan in a fight that looked to be over after three minutes. As Wood continued to push, Conlan seemed to be getting caught with a few extra shots and was spending a bit longer on the ropes each round, the pace was finally getting to him.

Conlan and Wood were both on autopilot, only driven by their warrior spirit to keep throwing their hands, and it seemed as though Conlan was still doing enough in these late rounds to take a victory and a belt home with him.

As the fight rolled into the 12th round, Wood seemed impervious to the shots that had previously been giving him trouble, relentlessly marching down the slick Irishman, who happily obliged, exchanging multi-shot volleys back and forth. Until the unthinkable happened.

Wood who, at this point, needed a miracle and a stoppage to retain his title, had Conlan, once again, up against the ropes and a short right hand that was almost invisible to those in attendance left Conlan lifeless from the waist up against the ropes, he then proceeded to unfortunately slip through the ropes and out of the ring into the concerned arms of his brother to signal the end of the fight.

There was pandemonium in Nottingham as the most unlikely and dramatic comeback had just occurred in front of their eyes and Leigh Wood had just shot himself into superstardom.

