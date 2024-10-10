Chris Eubank and Steve Collins in the battle of Millstreet

by James Hicken

THROUGHOUT the last four decades, there have been a few fights between British and Irish fighters that have created a legacy that transcends fight night and lives long in the memory of the fans as something more than just a fight—becoming immortalised in the pantheon of great fights.

In light of what may become one of the most iconic Brit vs Brit world title fights of all time between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois at Wembley, it seemed appropriate to look at the history books and re-live other monumental British clashes from the last 40 years.

This list will, in my opinion, include five of the most memorable, dramatic and fiercely contested world title fights between British and Irish fighters in modern history.

ON March 18, 1995, around 8,000 fans packed out the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet to see who would be crowned the WBO super-middleweight champion of the world. The two men contesting for this honour would be the undefeated incumbent champion, Chris Eubank, and the challenger would be WBO middleweight champion, Steve Collins.

Eubank was making his 15th defence of his title with a record of 41-0-2. The champ had been through his fair share of gruelling battles during his reign. Many thought Eubank was not the same fighter after what happened to Michael Watson four years earlier. This would not stop him from being a dominant champion, but cracks were beginning to emerge.

Collins had been knocking on the door of the big show for some years up to this point and knew he had to take a big fight when it came his way. Luck was on his side as another Irishman, Ray Close, was supposed to face Eubank but was not cleared to fight so Collins was approached. He had captured the WBO middleweight world championship the year before, after three unsuccessful attempts and would not turn down a shot at becoming a two-weight world champion – unlocking fight purses he had never seen before by beating Eubank.

The “Celtic Warrior” took an unconventional approach to the mental warfare involved in the prelude to the fight. He claimed that he had taken on a professional hypnotist to trick his mind into believing he was invincible and that he could not lose. The hypnotist even claimed they had managed to allow Collins to see punches coming three times slower than normal and even see the target as triple its actual size.

These mind games had a very real and tangible effect on Eubank who seemed very troubled by Collins’ claims. It was clear that he was still very emotional about the second Michael Watson fight. He even threatened to pull out of the fight and appealed to the board of control.

“That’s why I’m afraid, that’s why I wanted to call the fight off because I’m going into unknown territory,” Eubank told Sky Sports on the day of the fight. “I don’t know what I’m dealing with tonight.

“You’ve seen what I’ve done in the past, I’ve proven what my heart is, as I’ve said to you before I don’t want another man fathering my children because I’m not capable, that’s the worst thing to happen to me.”

When it was finally time for the two to fight, it was sweltering inside the arena packed with thousands of Irish fans all in support of Collins. He walked out to the ‘Rocky’ theme song and Eubank to the traditional ‘Simply the Best’ by Tina Turner – with an accompanying light and pyrotechnic show as part of the Eubank world tour.

The first rounds were a cagey affair between two very technical counterpunchers. Not to be mistaken for a fight without action, however, as both were throwing with menace, spearing long jabs and counter shots. Collins edged the early rounds on his work rate and willingness to come forward with looping left hooks and three-shot combinations.

Eubank was usually a slow starter, but he seemed to be letting the fight slip away from him round by round as Collins outworked him. Eubank seemed settled into a rhythm, potentially looking for a late push into the championship rounds after letting Collins wear himself out on his defence and his granite chin.

In the eighth round, Collins caught Eubank square with his hands down at his sides and hit him with a straight right hand into the abdomen which skittled the champion. Eubank jumped back and pleaded to the referee that it was not a knockdown. Although it had not been a shot to the chin that sent him to the canvas, it was a clean shot nonetheless earning an eight count for Eubank.

Both men looked like they had begun to feel the frenetic pace of the fight that had been like a game of blitz chess, with both fighters so technically gifted that they would not give away any obvious advantage but also ferocious enough to go looking for fast and powerful combinations. The knockdown in the eighth round had sprung Eubank into life forcing him into taking more and more risks as they entered the championship rounds.

In a shocking twist, Collins was caught loose with his hands as Eubank lunged in with a powerful right hand which rifled into the chin of the ‘Celtic Warrior’ who was stunned and was powerless to stop himself from falling. This once again created a surge in energy within the ring as Collins was pursued aggressively by Eubank who must’ve known at this point, he needed a knockout to win.

Collins fought admirably through the championship rounds to survive the brief onslaught from the champion and saw out a sensational performance, simply outboxing one of the kings of the golden era of British middleweights and super middleweights.

The Irishman would go on to defend his new title six times, including against Nigel Benn twice, bolstering his record even further. He would pursue a fight with Roy Jones Jr in the US, but this never came to be, and Collins retired as champion.

Read part one of James Hicken’s series here: Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno’s heavyweight Cardiff classic | Boxing News (boxingnewsonline.net)

Part three coming soon…