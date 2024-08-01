  • Boxing News: Since 1909

    Welcome to Boxing News, your online heavyweight, delivering all the latest boxing results, news, and expert opinions since 1909.

    As the world’s largest independent boxing media publisher, we give you a ringside seat to all the comings and goings across the fast-paced world of boxing.

    Boxing News provides access to the latest boxing news 24/7 so you don’t miss a thing. With over a century of top-class journalism and razor-sharp reporting under our championship belt, Boxing News is first in line with the latest fight news.

  • Read the latest boxing news

    Looking for boxing updates? We bring you the latest professional boxing news and views from all around the world.

    Our team of journalists are at every major boxing event on the fight schedule, asking the questions you want answers to, and ensuring you get all the latest boxing news and updates you need.

    Our world boxing news coverage includes; British boxing news, Irish boxing news, Australian boxing news, and more.

    Read the latest boxing news.

  • Get the latest boxing results

    Want the boxing results from tonight? Need to know who won the fight last night? Boxing News has you covered!

    Get all the latest major boxing results at Boxing News. Our on the bell fight reports and up-to-date boxing schedule will provide you with all the latest boxing results, fight details, and important post-fight quotes from major boxing fights across the globe.

    Looking for live boxing results tonight round by round? Boxing News offers live updates and fight results, with blow-by-blow coverage of key boxing events from across the boxing schedule.

    View the latest boxing results

  • Explore the boxing schedule

    Are you always asking what time does the boxing start tonight? Want to know when is the Tyson fight? or when is the Canelo fight?

    Our boxing schedule lets you know who is boxing tonight, what time the boxing is on, what channel the boxing is on and much more.

    View the latest boxing schedule

Latest Boxing News

Opinion

Boxing News

Boxing Videos

Boxing Schedule

Caleb Plant vs Jose Armando Resendiz

Saturday 31 May

Michelob Ultra Arena, 
Las Vegas, 
USA

Super Middleweight

uk amazon_prime

Caleb Plant

Caleb Plant

23-2-0

Jose Armando Resendiz

15-2-0

View Fight info

Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo

Saturday 19 April

Frontwave Arena, 

Flyweight

uk dazn

Gabriela Fundora

15-0-0

Marilyn Badillo

19-0-1

View Fight info

BN P4P Rankings

Rank 1

Heavyweight

Oleksandr Usyk

23-0-0 (14)

Rank 2

Super Bantamweight

Naoya Inoue

29-0-0 (26)

Rank 3

Super Welterweight

Terence Crawford

41-0-0 (31)

Rank 4

Light Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol

23-1-0 (12)

Rank 5

Light Heavyweight

Artur Beterbiev

21-0-0 (20)

Rank 6

Super Flyweight

Jesse Rodriguez

21-0-0 (14)

Rank 7

Super Middleweight

Canelo Alvarez

62-2-2 (39)

Rank 8

Lightweight

Gervonta Davis

30-0-0 (28)

Rank 9

Bantamweight

Junto Nakatani

29-0-0 (22)

Rank 10

Lightweight

Shakur Stevenson

22-0-0 (10)

BN P4P Rankings 

Amateur Boxing 

History

Lifestyle

Digital Editions

The Best Boxing News and Views Online!

Boxing News Magazine is the newspaper of record in the world of boxing, reporting on all the biggest fights since 1909.

So, if you’re looking for the latest boxing news and views, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re a die-hard fan steeped in decades of pugilistic history or a casual follower trying to find the latest boxing news updates, you’ll find it all in our comprehensive coverage.

From detailed fight analysis, exclusive interviews with top fighters, to expert commentary and opinion on upcoming bouts, we have all the latest news in boxing.

Get unrivalled access to everything that’s happening in the world of boxing. From training camps to weigh-ins, huge Las Vegas nights to the spit and sawdust of the small halls. Boxing News captures all the punches, stories and controversies that make this sport so special.

Stay connected and informed with the world’s number one source of professional and amateur boxing news all in one place.

Boxing News Latest FAQs

  • What channel is the boxing on tonight?

    Boxing is shown on a number of TV channels in different territories, including Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, DAZN and Sky Sports. To find out which boxing fights are on tonight in your location, please see our boxing schedule.

  • Who won the boxing tonight?

    Keep up to date with the latest results from the world of boxing by checking our boxing results. For detailed reports, our live results, or the bell fight reports please see the latest boxing news.

  • Who are the current boxing world champions?

    Boxing has sixteen divisions recognised across all the four major sanctioning bodies, each with their own world champion. As a result there are many world champions in boxing

    To find out who the current boxing world champions are visit our boxing champions section.

  • How can I subscribe to Boxing News magazine?

    Boxing News Magazine has been running as a weekly publication since 1909 and is recognised as a cornerstone of the boxing world. Our print magazine continues to survive in the digital age thanks to the support of boxing fans from across the globe. To subscribe to our magazine, in print or digitally please visit the Boxing News shop.