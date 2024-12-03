Former world champion Israel Vazquez dies aged 46

FORMER three-time super-bantamweight world champion Israel Vazquez has died, aged 46. At the beginning of November, it was announced that Vazquez was facing the biggest fight of his life, battling Stage 4 Sarcoma, a malignant cancer tumour. Fundraisers were in place, but it is a final fight that the Mexican warrior has been unable to win. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted out the following message:

Thank you Israel for the so many great memories that you have given us through your actions inside the ring but most importantly outside of it. You are now eternal , rest in peace, everything will be all right. pic.twitter.com/Aa91vKT6cP — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) December 3, 2024

Vazquez’s health concerns plagued him after his retirement from the ring. In 2016, Vazquez had his right eye removed, referencing his hard ring career, which was followed by an oversight by his physician and himself that exacerbated the problems.

Nicknamed ‘Magnifico’, Vazquez hung up the gloves in 2010 following a third-round loss to generational rival Rafael Marquez. While that fourth instalment was a sad spectacle, their previous sequence of back-to-back fights is recognised as one of the greatest all-time trilogies. The punishment of the final quartet of battles took a lot out of both men.

Born in Mexico City, Vazquez turned pro in 1995 and later settled in California. He endured two epic clashes with Oscar Larios, losing the first by last-round stoppage, before gaining revenge in round three of their rematch. A 2006 stoppage of Jhonny Gonzalez was also a highlight. Israel bowed out with a 44-5 (32 KOs) record.

Everyone at Boxing News would like to express their deepest sympathy and condolences to Vazquez’s family and friends.