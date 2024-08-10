Usyk open to Joshua third fight

OLEKSANDR USYK has welcomed a third fight with Anthony Joshua despite being 2-0 against the former world heavyweight champion.

Usyk won the IBF, WBA and WBO belts by virtue of a unanimous decision victory over Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September 2021. He then followed it up by winning the immediate rematch 11 months later, too.

He has since beaten Joshua’s compatriot Tyson Fury to add the WBC title and, therefore, become undisputed at heavyweight.

Usyk and Fury will meet in their contracted rematch on December 21 and the Ukrainian great insists he has no intention of retiring after that showdown.

And, during an interview with Mail Sport, Usyk revealed he would be happy to fight Joshua again if the Londoner can beat Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on September 21.

The undefeated champion said: “I don’t particularly want any rematches, but when we beat Tyson Fury for the second time and when Anthony Joshua beats Daniel Dubois, of course they will want to do a third fight.

“From my point of view, I have no right to deny Anthony a third fight because he gave me two incredible fights. Anthony helped me become even more famous in the world. Anthony did it. And if it happens with God’s help, then I am ready for a third fight with Anthony.”

Usyk also reflected on his May 18 victory when he came under heavy fire from Fury early on before taking over and nearly stopping the previously undefeated Gypsy King.

The 22-0 former unified cruiserweight champion also suggested there may have been some divine intervention helping him stay on his feet.

He said: “When I didn’t get knocked down by an uppercut in the sixth round I felt such force behind me that I understood that nearby that there is my force that I pray to.

“Maybe it was even an angel but I felt some sort of support for my back. There was nobody behind me but the support was felt.

“Before entering the ring I told the coach that he should wear my cross and as soon as I ask him to let me kiss the cross he had to give it to me. And in the seventh round I kissed the cross and the fight went in the other direction.”