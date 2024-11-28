UKAD and British Boxing Board choose not to appeal NADP ruling on Conor Benn

UKAD has said it will not appeal the National Anti-Doping Panel’s decision to clear Conor Benn.

The NADP said it was “not comfortably satisfied” that UKAD had proved Benn committed a doping offence after failing two voluntary drug tests in 2022 for the banned substance clomifene.

On November 6 Benn wrote on social media of the NADP’s decision to lift the provisional suspension and the charge against him being dismissed. However, UKAD still had 21 days to appeal. Yesterday, that three-week period expired. Today, UKAD, announced their decision not to appeal the NADP’s decision.

It also added in its statement published online, “As with anti-doping cases and in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping rules, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has a separate right of appeal and an extended deadline to file any appeal.”

If WADA do not appeal then Benn will be free to resume his career. Should he come back to fight in the UK for the first time since April 2022 he will need his British Boxing Licence back. Today, the British Boxing Board of Control wrote, “The British Boxing Board of Control is aware of a statement released today by UK Anti-Doping (“UKAD”) in relation to the decision of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) dated 6th November 2024 concerning professional Boxer Mr. Conor Benn.

“The British Boxing Board of Control can confirm that it will not be appealing the decision of the NADP.”