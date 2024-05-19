Tyson Fury will beat Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch, says Richie Woodhall

FORMER WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall is backing Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch should one take place.

Now a TNT Boxing pundit and co-commentator Woodhall was ringside last night to watch Usyk crowned as the undisputed heavyweight champion after overcoming Fury to win by split decision.

In a fight that surpassed expectations there were swings in momentum, engrossing drama, a standing count for Fury in round nine before the Brit roared back in the final session of a thoroughly absorbing affair.

With a rematch clause in place, and a return bout mooted for October, Fury can even the score according to Woodhall who spoke to Boxing News after last night’s events in Riyadh.

“I really believe Tyson Fury will go back, he’ll look at where he was doing well in the fight, analyse that, box like that for the rematch and I think he’ll beat Oleksandr Usyk, that’s my opinion,” Woodhall said.

“I thought Tyson actually was cruising at one stage but then he let it slip. A lot of lapses in concentration then he got caught with a good shot [in round nine] and then that was the pivotal moment probably but I think it could have gone either way, it was very close.

“They obviously thought they won it at the Fury camp and I understand that but it was close. I actually had it 114-114 so it was a point either way.”