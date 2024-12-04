Tyson Fury could land surprising world title rematch in 2025

TURKI ALALSHIKH has spoken of some plans for more Riyadh Season events in 2025 including a potentially historic world heavyweight title fight.

The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority has already signed off on a huge seven-fight card on February 22 headlined by the undisputed light heavyweight title rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

During his chat on DAZN’s Ariel & Ade Show – with co-hosts Ariel Helwani and Ade Oladipo – he touched on another possible 5v5 event in May pitting Queensberry against Matchroom. The alternative could be a 6v6 with the two British promotional powerhouses against American giants Top Rank and Golden Boy Promotions.

However, something else with more historical significance could come into play. This, however, depends on the result of the world heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on December 21. Should Usyk win there is every possibility the great Ukrainian may retire from boxing. One of his countrymen, however, may be given a shot at becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history if Tyson Fury wins.

“The result of Tyson and Usyk there is a lot of people waiting for,” Alalshikh explained.

“One of them is Dubois, there is also Joshua and there is third person. I am dreaming to see this fight, to give chance to – if he accepts – [Wladimir] Klitschko to get back and have a chance to be the oldest heavyweight champion ever.”

Wladimir Klitschko will celebrate his 49th birthday on March 25, 2025 which is four years older than that of George Foreman who on November 5, 1994 famously knocked out Michael Moorer to win the WBA and IBF titles in Las Vegas. Foreman dedicated his upset win to “all my buddies in the nursing home and all the guys in jail.”

Klitschko is no stranger to Fury having faced the Brit in November 2015. The Ukrainian lost his unified heavyweight titles after the mind games and bamboozling performance of Fury overcame the seemingly unstoppable champion. His final fight came nearly two years later aged 41 at Wembley Stadium against IBF champion Anthony Joshua. Klitschko’s last stand was a valiant one dropping ‘AJ’ in round six but was later stopped on his feet by referee David Fields in the 11th.