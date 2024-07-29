The long-anticipated return of Andy Ruiz Jr

ANDY Ruiz Jr will return to the ring on August 3 against Jarrell Miller after almost two years of inactivity. Before this fight was announced, there were questions as to whether Ruiz would fight again. While Turki Alalshikh stamped his authority by putting together a conveyor belt of phenomenal matchups in the heavyweight division, Ruiz was nowhere to be seen.

Aside from the undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, heavyweight bouts such as Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel, Joseph Parker vs Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou represented a new era in boxing. One where the best of the big boys would consistently fight each other, either in the main event or as part of a stacked undercard.

With undefeated records on the line, interim world titles up for grabs, and life-changing purses, there has arguably never been a better time to stay active. His excellency is well on his way to monopolising the sport, bringing together rival promoters as he sits at the top and watches the entertainment unfold, like an emperor in a Roman Colosseum.

Yet one can only wonder where Ruiz has been since this metamorphosis of boxing began. Over five years have passed since ‘The Destroyer’ destroyed fans’ sense of reality when he knocked out Anthony Joshua (see below) to become the first heavyweight champion of all time with Mexican heritage. And it’s been almost five years since Ruiz then relinquished his status as a unified world heavyweight champion in the rematch against Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

His upcoming battle with Miller will be the first time Ruiz has returned to the Middle East following that tragic loss. It’s like the ghost of that defeat has kept Ruiz away in fear of a second occurrence. One that could spell the end of a highly successful career. But with the goal of becoming a two-time world champion, Ruiz has decided to face his demons.

In a recent off-the-cuff interview with Chris Mannix, Ruiz admitted that he struggled with discipline. He candidly revealed his love for the party life after beating Joshua. A vice that is not uncommon for elite boxers, especially when they reach their ultimate goal and gold medal syndrome kicks in, besides the often-temporary adulation received from everyone around you, which would taper the motivation of most.

Furthermore, the spotlight on your life outside the ring intensifies when you have a physique like Ruiz’s, which has been a talking point ever since he made his professional debut in 2009. A casual boxing fan would underestimate Ruiz until they watch him in the ring and appreciate his blistering fast hands, exceptional front-foot counter-punching skills, and ability to score devastating knockouts.

In 2021, though, Ruiz decided to drop some pounds. He weighed in against Chris Arreola at 256 lbs, close to 30 lbs less than in the Joshua rematch. However, Ruiz’s punch resistance seemed to suffer because of the weight loss, and he was dropped in the second round before bouncing back to win a wide points decision.

A mediocre performance ended up being the validation Ruiz needed to stop cutting weight and in his most recent fight against Luis Ortiz in September 2022, he came in at 268 and three-quarter pounds. Ruiz floored Ortiz twice, yet the victory was narrow, with scorecards of 114-111, 113-112, and 114-111 in his favour.

Miller, however, is set to be the first opponent ever to outweigh Ruiz by a considerable amount. ‘Big Baby’ hit the scales at 333 lbs when he fought Daniel Dubois, and it’s plausible that he will surpass the 300 lb mark again. Despite getting stopped by Dubois, Miller’s work rate was impressive for a man of such size, and it remains to be seen how Ruiz will deal with this pressure.

Indeed, Ruiz’s return is another opportunity to turn his career around. Now 34 years old and turning 35 in September, Ruiz has already made history by becoming the first Mexican heavyweight champion. Although, some would argue he hasn’t quite reached his full potential for the talent he possesses. Therefore, a dominant win against Miller could be the catalyst needed for Ruiz to get back into the heavyweight picture.

With Turki around, there is no shortage of lucrative matchups, including a potential rematch with Joseph Parker. Yet Ruiz needs to show he still has the drive to return to the summit.

History shows that heavyweights retain their prime for longer periods than the lighter divisions and many legends have fought well into their 30s and even 40s at a high level. However, there comes a point when ring rust and biology catch up to you.

The bookies strongly favour Ruiz to overcome Miller. But when that bell rings in the opening round, the boxing world will officially find out if they are welcoming back a prodigal son who lost his way yet belongs with the heavyweight elite. Or the shell of a fighter. One whose best days are behind him.