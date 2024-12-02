Shakur Stevenson’s next fight confirmed by promoter

A PROPOSED card in Riyadh on February 22 continues to be the subject of online speculation but one fight is a done deal according to a promoter.

It’s no secret that Turki Alalshikh had planned on having Matchroom’s WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, 22-0 (10 KOs), on the first Riyadh Season card of 2025. The first choice opponent, William Zepeda, 32-0 (27 KOs), withdrew because of injury leaving Stevenson without a fight.

That appears to now not be the case, however, thanks to Floyd Schofield, 18-0 (12 KOs). The 22-year-old’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya wrote on social media platform X that his fighter had accepted the fight.

In his post De La Hoya also described Schofield as “the most badass prospect fighter today”. Stevenson, not short of a word or two on X, replied saying, “Finally you talking some sense. Him first then I knock Zepeda off next. Sorry in advance my guy u are a legend to me in the boxing ring!!”

The February 22 card is yet to be made official by Alalshikh but the rumour mill seems certain that Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker. A rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol could also be on the same card. And another intriguing heavyweight fight – between Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel – is another possible addition.

Jaron Ennis vs Vergil Ortiz had also been linked to the show but the high quality matchup is a no-go for the time being. Ortiz, however, may still feature on what would be a front-runner for card of the year.