Ryan Garcia exhibition not going ahead, says Golden Boy

RYAN Garcia’s anticipated ring return could be over before it even gets going after his promoter poured ice water over the proposal. Garcia is set to face Rukiya Anpo on December 30 in Tokyo for an end-of-year exhibition. However, after the pair met for a feisty face off, Golden Boy Promotions tweeted out the following:

Golden Boy Promotions has exclusive rights to Ryan Garcia’s fights. The organizers of this event (Garcia vs. Anpo) have acknowledged as such and have agreed in writing that our sign-off is needed for this event to occur. As no such sign-off has been given, as of today there is no… — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 27, 2024

Garcia and Anpo met in California yesterday to further cement the contest. Looking considerably bigger than Garcia, Japanese kickboxer Anpo wasted little time getting stuck into his opponent on the stage.

Anpo stood in front of Garcia, attempting to assert his dominance, before leaning in for a little head to head, as a bemused Garcia tried to reciprocate. Ryan responded with a shadow right hook, only for Anpo to lean in for an exaggerated push as the crowd lapped up the show.

Currently suspended by any meaningful boxing commission following a positive test in Brooklyn after defeating Devin Haney in a grudge match, Garcia is keeping busy until he is allowed to return to the ring for real.

If Anpo’s antics are anything to go by, he could be in for more of a battle than expected. The left hook will need to be locked and loaded if Anpo brings the kind of heat he offered to Manny Pacquiao in a previous outing.

Back at the Beverly Hills press conference, flanked by current trainer Derrick James, Ryan bantered with Anpo, who had plenty to say for himself. Oscar De La Hoya also has plenty to say about this fight, all of which will probably be sorted out in time for the big night. Golden Boy will be as interested as anybody to see what goes down and will have a strong say over proceedings either way.