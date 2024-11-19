Ryan Garcia announces his return to the ring

JUST days after Jake Paul and Mike Tyson engaged in a cross-generational computer simulation, Ryan Garcia is now further blurring the lines between boxing and alternative reality by announcing an end-of-year exhibition match. Garcia will face Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, known as the “Demolition Man”, who has competed in K-1 and MMA. The bout is scheduled for Monday, December 30.

Garcia was last seen defeating Devin Haney in a hugely controversial April battle in New York. Garcia came in overweight and was the fight underdog before dropping Haney three times and securing a unanimous decision victory. That result was later changed to a no-contest when Ryan tested positive for a banned substance.

He is still under that ban but can compete in this Tokyo exhibition contest over eight-two-minute rounds as it is not dependent on any kind of legitimate boxing license. Garcia was chasing a Manny Pacquiao fight recently but now claims he wishes to knock out Anpo, 29, for trying to KO the legendary Pacman in their summer showdown. Both of these men are full of confidence. ‘King Ry’ went on a very public meltdown prior to the Haney contest and is still battling legal proceedings from Haney over what happened in Brooklyn that night.

On July 28, 2024, Anpo fought to a draw against Manny Pacquiao in Saitama as part of a “Rizin Special Standing Bout” where a faded Pacquiao just about stayed standing. Suddenly, touted returns against the likes of Ryan Garcia or Mario Barrios fell by the wayside as Manny looked every minute of his 45 years.

As for the latest developments, Garcia wrote on his Instagram: “Super excited to announce I’m on my way to Tokyo. Monday, December 30, 2024. This man tried to knock out pac in an exhibition!!! Rubbed me the wrong way now ima have to teach Anpo a lesson!!! Let’s go!!! Tokyo here I come.”

In the comments below, one unassuming fan summed it up succinctly by responding, “Is this real?!”