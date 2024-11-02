Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster 3 best wins

By Declan Taylor

AFTER their controversial first fight, when Robson Conceicao was somehow awarded a split decision victory over O’Shaquie Foster in Newark in July, an immediate rematch was ordered. Before they clash again, we take a look at their best wins to date.

O’SHAQUIE FOSTER 3 BEST WINS

Vs Abraham Nova, 16.2.24, New York – W SD 12

This was not Foster at his best and challenger Abraham Nova certainly made this far tougher than many were expecting. But, in what was the second defence of his WBC super-featherweight title, Foster proved his toughness by grinding this one out despite suffering a bicep injury in the fifth round at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden. He made a slow start but racked up the rounds in the second half of the fight and even dropped Nova in the 12th to rubber-stamp victory.

Vs Eduardo Hernandez, 28.10.24, Cancun – W TKO 12

This was about as dramatic as possible. Challenger Rocky Hernandez seemed to be on course for an upset win in Cancun as they entered the 12th round. Foster knew he needed a knockout to leave Mexico with his belt and poured on the pressure in search of one. He dropped Hernandez, who was on a run of six straight knockout victories, twice in the 12th then, with just 29 seconds remaining, Foster found the finish when another big flurry forced Hector Afu to step in. As it happened, Foster had been heavily behind on two of the three cards at the time of the stoppage.

Vs Rey Vargas, 11.2.23, San Antonio – W UD 12

While his first defence against Hernandez was all about last-gasp madness, this victory of Rey Vargas to win the world title showed just how well Foster can assume control of a fight and not let it slip. Vargas was 36-0 before he faced the Texan and a slight favourite with the bookies but Foster made a fast start and refused to let it slip. “I didn’t think it was close,” he said after the judges returned scores of 117-111, 119-109 and 116-112. “But my coaches stayed on me to not let off the gas, not make it close. I wanted to close the show.”

ROBSON CONCEICAO 3 BEST WINS

Vs Eduardo Reis, 29.8.2020, Sao Paulo – W TKO 2

Big punching Eduardo Reis had 19 knockouts from 24 wins before he faced Robson Conceicao in their Brazilian derby in Sao Paulo. And, while he was not expected to win here, it had been suggested that he may be able to give the Olympic gold medalist something to think about. However, he didn’t. Conceicao, instead, dropped his compatriot three times before the referee stopped it after 28 seconds of the second.

Vs Luis Coria, 31.10.2023, Las Vegas – W UD 10

Having dominated almost every round of every fight en route to 14-0, he had to prove something else against Luis Coria in an unexpected and bloody war with the American. This was not Conceicao’s best performance but he proved a lot about his grit and determination after he was dropped hard in the second round. He was also deducted points twice by referee Mike Ortega but refused to feel hard done by, biting down on his gumshield and exchanging with Coria. In the end, all three judges gave it to Conceicao, in a fight where a lesser man might have wilted.



Vs Xavier Martinez, 29.1.2022, Tulsa – W UD 10

This was Conceicao’s return to the ring having lost his undefeated record to Oscar Valdez four months previous and he delivered a reminder of his talent. He had felt hard done in his decision defeat to Valdez and said he used the disappointment to fuel him for this fight – and it showed. Martinez was 17-0 at the time but the Brazilian looked in a different league as he posted a career-best performance to win clearly on all three cards. “I was able to be dominant this evening because I put in such hard work because I was motivated,” said Conceicao. “I know I should be the champion. I know I beat Oscar Valdez.”