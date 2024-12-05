Paro contends Hitchins ‘got gifted’ decision in last fight with Lemos

LIAM PARO expects a much better version of Richardson Hitchins to challenge him Saturday night than the fighter Gustavo Lemos almost upset April 6 in Las Vegas.

That said, Paro, 25-0 (15 KOs), doesn’t think Hitchins, 18-0 (7 KOs), deserves this shot at the Australian southpaw’s IBF junior welterweight title. Paro feels Lemos should’ve won their 12-round IBF elimination match at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

All three judges disagreed with Paro’s perception of what transpired that night. New York’s Hitchins won a unanimous decision because Tim Cheatham (117-111), Max De Luca (115-113) and Steve Weisfeld (115-113) all scored their fight for the 2016 Haitian Olympian.

“I honestly think he got gifted a decision,” Paro told Boxing News. “So did 90 percent of the world. You know, it is what it is. They say you’re only as good as your last fight. And look, he’s gonna be better. I know he’s gonna be better. This is his shot. I remember how hungry I was when I got my title shot [against Subriel Matias]. But yeah, he was gifted that decision. In saying that, it’s a clean slate now. So, as I said to him at the face-to-face, no excuses. I want the best Hitchins. And yeah, let’s get it on.”

Hitchins has said he had extreme difficulty making the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds prior to battling Lemos, 29-2 (19 KOs), whom lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis demolished by second-round knockout November 8 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, the hometown of Davis, 12-0 (8 KOs, 1 NC). Hitchins also injured his right hand during training camp, which he said hindered him against Lemos.

His performance against Lemos aside, Paro realizes he will encounter a capable boxer in a 12-round main event DAZN will stream from Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Look, you’ve gotta give credit where credit’s due,” Paro said. “He’s undefeated. He’s the number one contender for a reason, so look, he’s a good fighter. He’s a good boxer and that’s how he’s gonna want the fight to play out. He’s gonna want a boxing match. But yeah, I’m excited to get this show on the road December 7th, first defense of my title. My coach came up with a good game plan and now it’s just up to me to execute it.”

DAZN’s coverage of the Paro-Hitchins undercard is scheduled to begin at midnight GMT in the UK (7 p.m. ET in the United States). Paro will make his first defense of an IBF belt he won when he upset Puerto Rico’s Matias, 21-2 (21 KOs), unanimously on points in their 12-rounder June 15 at Juan Abreu Coliseum in Manati, Puerto Rico.