Opetaia faces Olympic medallist in next world title defence

JAI OPETAIA can now look forward to his fourth world title defence after a new opponent was brought in to replace Huseyin Cinkara.

Cinkara, 22-0 (18 KOs), had been the original foe for Opetaia’s next fight on January 8 at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland. However, the Turkish born cruiserweight withdrew because of a broken ankle leaving Opetaia in limbo.

The Sydney-born Opetaia, 26-0 (20 KOs), hasn’t had to look too far for a replacement, though. Unbeaten David Nyika now gets the chance of a lifetime to knock Opetaia off his perch. The 29-year-old Queensland-based cruiser was originally born in Hamilton, New Zealand adding some extra spice to the fight. Nyika, 10-0 (6 KOs), will move up in competition, however, having beaten the likes of 38-year-old veteran Tommy Karpency – last time out – to maintain his unbeaten start.

“I’ve said from the start that it doesn’t matter who’s in front of me—I stay focused and I’m ready,” said Opetaia.

“David is hungry, he’s dangerous, and I know the crowd at the Gold Coast Convention Centre will be absolutely electric. I’ll be prepared for whatever he brings.”

Nyika may have only fought 10 times against modest opposition but he brings a strong amateur pedigree to the table. The double Commonwealth Games Gold medallist also won heavyweight bronze at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I’ve been training hard for this card, and when the opportunity came to face Jai, I jumped at it,” Nyika said.

“This is the moment every fighter dreams of, and I’ve got the entire nation of New Zealand behind me. I know how tough Jai is, but I’m ready for this challenge. This is my chance to change my life, and I’m leaving it all in the ring.”