Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury weigh in for huge heavyweight title rematch

TYSON FURY weighed in at a career heavy 281lbs ahead of his challenge to become a three-time heavyweight champion tomorrow night.

However, ‘The Gypsy King’ was fully clothed which included a leather jacket and the thick bushy beard which has been causing some controversy behind the scenes.

The WBC, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk – also fully dressed – came in at his own career heaviest of 226lbs.

Following yesterday’s long intense face-off between the two there was the complete opposite after both hit the scales today. Both men stood far apart from one another and within a matter of seconds it was over.

Dev Sahni and Claudia Trejos were on hand to do the post-weigh-in interviews but a focused Fury chose not to do one. Sahni did inform the crowd and viewing audience that the former champion said one word – “war”.

Usyk also had little to say. Asked what he was feeling by Trejos, the Ukrainian replied saying, “Nothing.”

After another fight week in the marquee heavyweight division everything now comes down to what happens in the ring tomorrow night inside the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. Will it be repeat or revenge?

Full weights:

12 x 3 minute rounds – WBC, WBA and WBO Heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk (226lbs) vs. Tyson Fury (281lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Heavyweight

Moses Itauma (249.1lbs) vs. Demsey McKean (251.1lbs)

12 x 3 minute rounds – WBC Super Welterweight Final Eliminator

Serhii Bohachuk (153.1lbs) vs. Ishmael Davis (153.6lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Heavyweight

Johnny Fisher (241.1lbs) vs. Dave Allen (257.6lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Featherweight

Isaac Lowe (125.1lbs) vs. Lee McGregor (125.9lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Super Featherweight

Peter McGrail (129.8lbs) vs. Rhys Edwards (129.1lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Light Heavyweight

Daniel Lapin (174.9lbs) vs. Dylan Colin (173.1lbs)

10 x 3 minute rounds – Heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi (237lbs) vs. Edgar Ramirez (261.1lbs)

6 x 3 minute rounds – Super Featherweight

Mohammed Alakel (134.1lbs) vs. Joshua Ocampo (133.4lbs)