Moses Itauma eyes up his ‘world title fight’

MOSES ITAUMA insists he is not looking past Demsey McKean and described Saturday’s clash with the Australian as his ‘world title fight’.

Itauma has been tipped as the future of the heavyweight division and still has time to beat Mike Tyson’s record as its youngest champion in history.

Since turning professional a little under two years ago, Itauma has surged to 10-0 (8) and made a statement by stopping the ever-durable Mariusz Wach inside two rounds in his last fight.

Itauma’s next outing is part of the undercard for Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on Saturday and he faces his toughest opponent yet in the form of 22-1 McKean.

Despite the differing levels of experience between the teenager and his 34-year-old opponent, Itauma is an overwhelming favourite, with McKean available as long as 10/1 with most bookmakers.

But Itauma is adamant he is not taking his fellow southpaw lightly.

At Thursday’s final press conference in Riyadh, he said: “I only turned professional last year and Demsey McKean’s had twice the amount of fights but he’s the underdog.

“I’m not looking past Demsey McKean, this is my world title fight.

“I’m just a teenager from Chatham. It’s mad I’m under these bright lights and on this table. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m going to take it with both hands. I’m living it up.”

McKean, meanwhile, believes he is capable of pulling off the upset. He said: “It’s all the Moses show at the moment isn’t it? But I don’t mind. I’m used to being the underdog.

“I’ve had a really good training camp and I’m here to disrupt the Moses show come Saturday night.”