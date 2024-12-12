Mike Tyson can’t remember Jake Paul defeat

MIKE Tyson admits he does not remember the majority of his controversial defeat to Jake Paul.

The former world heavyweight champion, now 58, faced Youtuber Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas last month and dropped a unanimous decision after eight twos.

However, the nature of the fight, which was the first ever shown live on Netflix, drew widespread criticism with Tyson landing only 18 punches in the whole contest.

In addition, video clips emerged on social media that appeared to show Iron Mike, the one-time Baddest Man on the Planet, pulling a number of punches against his novice opponent.

But, during an interview on Fox Sports Radio, Tyson broke his silence on the fight and revealed that he can barely remember it.

“I don’t remember the fight that much,” he said. “I kind of blanked out. I haven’t watched the fight back.

“You know what I remember; coming back from the first round and Jake was doing some sort of bow. That’s the last thing I remember.



On the fight itself, his first for nearly two decadces, he added: “I wasn’t tired, I wasn’t sweaty. I went to the house we were staying in, I left the house with my wife and kids, went to the after-party then went back.

“The day after the fight, I woke up and told my wife ‘why did I do that?’ I just don’t know what the hell went on.”

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Tyson revealed that the medical problem that postponed their initial date nearly cost him his life.

He said: “I almost died in June; I had eight blood transfusions. I lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.”