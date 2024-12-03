Mexican pride at stake in Navarrete vs Valdez rematch

EMANUEL Navarrete believes more than just his WBO super-featherweight will be on the line in his title defence against Oscar Valdez. The pair clash in the Footprint Arena, Arizona, on Saturday evening (December 7) as part of an intriguing ESPN double-header that sees Ricardo Espinoza defend his WBO featherweight title against the man he snatched it from, Robeisy Ramirez.

Like Espinoza-Ramirez, Navarrete-Valdez is a rematch. They already clashed in August 2023, where Navarrete defeated Valdez by scores of 116-112, 118-110 and 119-109. The fight felt closer and more competitive than the last two totals suggest. It was a fierce, passionate battle that saw Navarrete use his power and guile to edge ahead down the stretch. A nationalistic rivalry means he is not taking anything for granted in the return fixture.

“There is a lot of pride at stake, especially in a Mexico vs. Mexico battle. When you have that dynamic, there’s always going to be pride. Valdez and I know that adds more significance to this fight,” said Navarrete, 38-2-1 (31 KOs).

Navarrete is still the 130-pound belt holder despite an ill-fated trip north that ended in defeat when attempting to wrestle the WBO lightweight title from Denys Berinchyk. Mission to become a four-weight king failed, and Emanuel now slides back down to pick his old belt up and resume life at junior lightweight.

Navarrete added: “I know what happened against Berinchyk. Nothing was controversial about it, and I want to return to lightweight one day. When I fight at lightweight again, I will be much better than I was against Berinchyk.

“I believe it will be an even better fight because we are familiar with one another. That will lead to more exchanges and better action for the fans.”

“I’m working hard because I know I must push Valdez to his limits. The second half of the fight will be less about technique and more about physical training and who is the best prepared to withstand the punches.”