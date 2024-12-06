Liam Paro: No one wanted to fight ‘boogeyman’ Matias

AMONG the things Richardson Hitchins has said that make little sense to Liam Paro is that Hitchins has beaten a higher level of opposition than him.

Paro pointed out during an interview with Boxing News that while Hitchins “hid” in the IBF’s rankings from a fight with “so-called boogeyman” Subriel Matias, the Australian southpaw happily took that title shot June 15. The Brisbane-based Paro’s gamble more than paid off when he upset the punishing Puerto Rican power puncher by unanimous decision to win the IBF junior welterweight title.

Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) is scheduled to make his first defense of that IBF belt against Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs), his mandatory challenger, Saturday night at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 12-round, 140-pound championship bout between Paro, 28, and Hitchins, 27, is the main event of a card DAZN will start streaming at midnight GMT in the UK (7 p.m. ET in the United States).

An inspired Paro has returned to Matias’ home island for a second straight fight almost six months after he surprisingly withstood Matias’ power and beat him on all three scorecards at Jose Abreu Coliseum in Manati, Puerto Rico.

“Matias is a hell of a champion,” Paro told Boxing News. “I was very blessed to share the ring with him there in Puerto Rico. We’ve said it for a long time – we believe in our skills, we know what we possess and we’re just showing the world, and making them believe. What better way than to do it with the so-called boogeyman at the time?

“He made five people quit on the stool. No one wanted to fight him. No one else put their hand up. Hitchins was one of them that was hiding in the IBF ratings. Everyone went quiet and no one was saying his name. But we’re true warriors, and we just showed what we’re capable of. And, like I said, we believed, and we showed the world what we knew.”

Referee Luis Pabon deducted a point from Paro for holding during the seventh round against Matias (21-2, 21 KOs). Paro still won by five points according to judge John Basile (116-111) and three points apiece on the cards of judges Gerardo Martinez (115-112) and Carl Zappia (115-112). Matias entered the ring as an 8-1 favorite over Paro, whom handicappers have made a slight favorite to beat Brooklyn’s Hitchins, a pure boxer who is taller and has longer reach than the defending champion.

“Look, it was a very hard fight,” Paro said of defeating Matias. “We knew what we were up against. I said that in the lead-up to it. We knew the task ahead, and it was a big task. But that just makes it a better chapter in the book. I live the rest of my life as a champion for that and got the respect we deserve. But we’re still earning it worldwide, and I’ll continue to do that December 7th.”