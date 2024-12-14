Leonardo Mosquea beats Cheavon Clarke to become European cruiserweight king

LEONARDO Mosquea is the new European cruiserweight champion, defeating Cheavon Clarke after 12 rounds of furious, exciting action in Monte-Carlo. It was a tough, close battle that ended in a split decision as two judges favoured the eventual winner’s work by scores of 116-112 and 115-112. The third judge went for Clarke, 117-113.

The opening round was a stormer as both men planted their feet. Mosquea drew first blood, swinging with intent. The man from Montego Bay was rocked badly by a left hook and dropped for a count. Clarke managed to regroup and make it out of the opener, even landing some body shots to try and weaken the marauding Frenchman.

Mosquea continued the assault in the second round, even taking time to grin at Clarke as another left hook hit home. Clarke had momentarily recovered and found a lovely right hand, followed by an uppercut in round three as Mosquea suddenly looked a little static.

Clarke continued that form through the next few rounds as the bodywork paid off and Leonardo Mosquea’s enthusiasm waned. The 15-0 fighter was still pitching in round nine as Cheavon doubled up on the jab and reintroduced the uppercut at the end of the 10th.

The pair went back and forth, trading towards the EBU cruiserweight crown and a possible world title shot. Mosquea managed to maintain his workrate and was a deserved winner.

“It’s all part of the journey. We are going to the top,” said Mosquea after the contest.

“First and foremost, it was won in the head. Right from the start, I got his respect. He’s got a hard punch, but I’ve got one too.”

The winner is now 16-0 (9 KOs), while Clarke lost for the first time, falling to 10-1 (7 KOs). Promoter Eddie Hearn credited Mosquea, claiming he is world-class while stating that Cheavon Clarke would come again.