Lee McGregor eyeing shot at British world champion who helped his career

LEE MCGREGOR hopes a win against Isaac Lowe on Saturday can propel him into a world title fight against someone who helped give his career a “little bit of light” at the beginning of 2024.

McGregor is best known for rocketing to British, Commonwealth and European bantamweight titles in a three year period between 2018 and 2021. Since debilitating Karim Guerfi in one round to win the EBU belt things have gone quiet for the Scot.

Six fights in three years including a defeat, a draw and four wins – two of which were low key affairs – have put McGregor, 14-1-1 (11 KOs), off the radar which he takes some responsibility for.

“I was just sitting in the dark and letting myself get forgotten about,” he told Boxing News.

“So I started making a bit of noise and said I’m willing and ready to fight any featherweight, I even said any super featherweight in the country.”

The noise prompted his manager Lee Eaton to secure a fight against Lowe, 25-2-3 (8 KOs), and since then the two featherweights have rubbed each other up the wrong way. On paper Saturday’s bout looks like being an all-action fight with two aggressive styles meeting in the middle but McGregor thinks we could see a different side to him if his head rules his heart.

“I think people are going to see the boxing skills in me. I can box, I’m a very good boxer when I want to be.”

Beating Lowe won’t exactly turn his whole career around but winning on a Riyadh Season event, and doing so impressively, could mean an invitation back for something bigger in boxing’s new promised land. And there is a world champion from Liverpool who Edinburgh’s McGregor would love to share the ring with once again having done so already in sparring sessions.

“I’ve got so much respect for Nick [Ball] and I’m actually quite grateful to him and his team,” McGregor explained.

“It was at the start of the year they gave me a little bit of light, that push to give this another crack. They got in touch for sparring.

“The respect’s there. He knows that would be a great fight. There would be no animosity, we’re both true fighters. The fans would be in for an absolute treat if that fight was to ever get made.”