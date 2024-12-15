Kevin Lele Sadjo knocks out Diego Chaves in four

KEVIN Lele Sadjo finished business quickly in the Bahamas on December 14, removing Argentina’s Diego Gabriel Chaves in the fourth round. The winner is ranked number six at super-middleweight by the WBO, IBF and WBC. He currently sits ninth in the Boxing News world rankings.

Powerfully built, Lele Sadjo came out of the blocks firing to head and body, looking to put portly Chaves on notice. It was a visibly small ring in Nassau and Lele Sadjo ensured Chaves had nowhere to hide, catching him with a right hand in round two, prompting a warning from referee Alicia Collins as Chaves tried to grab and grapple.

That led to a head clash in round three, which appeared to have been initiated by the head-first attacks of Lele Sadjo. The French-Cameroonian cleaned up his act soon after, landing a barrage in round four that sent Chaves to his knees for a breather.

Taking a count, he was up to take a few more digs before Ms Collins counted him out as the towel also came in from Chaves’ corner. The time was announced as 2-11 of the fourth (set for 10), resulting in Lele Sadjo’s record climbing to 24-0 (21 KOs) while Chaves slipped to 30-11-1 (24 KOs). It’s hard to believe that this bloated specimen once held Tim Bradley to a draw back in 2014 at welterweight.