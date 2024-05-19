Kell Brook disagrees with Usyk-Fury verdict, calls for rematch

EIGHTY per cent of Boxing News app users shared the opinion of two from three ringside judges that Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury, however one former British world champion thought otherwise.

Kell Brook who edged Shawn Porter by majority decision 10 years ago to win the IBF welterweight title believed Fury deserved the nod last night in Riyadh.

Officials Mike Fitzgerald and Manuel Oliver Palomo scored the undisputed heavyweight clash in favour of Usyk, 114-113 and 115-112, respectively, while Craig Metcalfe awarded a 114-113 verdict for Fury.

Speaking to Boxing News inside the Kingdom Arena, Brook gave his own assessment.

“Very technical fight, but I had Tyson Fury nicking that fight,” he said.

“I thought he was using his jab by working the start of the fight, grabbing the rounds and then he got caught with that shot later on and were hurt, but I think he did enough to win.”

Brook added, “I had him [Fury] three rounds up in my opinion, two or three rounds up but we have to see it again.”