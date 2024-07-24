Justis Huni is relishing his role as a heavyweight “dark horse”

By Oscar Pick

HEAVYWEIGHT dark horse Justis Huni dreams of becoming a world champion, after a shot at Olympic glory was brutally snatched from his grasp.

The talented 25-year-old returns to his home city, Brisbane, this Thursday to take on fellow unbeaten Australian Troy Pilcher in only his 10th professional showdown.

But while he continues to progress at an unrelenting rate – overcoming stern tests against experienced operators Andrew Tabiti and Kevin Lerena – Huni, a decorated amateur, was denied his opportunity to compete at the Olympics, where he had always envisioned himself shining under the big lights.

“I had five [professional] fights before [the Tokyo Games in 2021], but ended up injuring my hand and had to miss out,” he said.

“It was a dream crusher for me because everything I had done up to that point was for the Olympics.”

After assessing his options, knowing that a trip to Paris this summer was never out of the question, Huni put his hunger for medals to one side and, instead, opted to resume his development over the 10-round distance.

Soon, the nimble and dynamic prospect had displayed enough scintillating skills to secure a multi-year deal with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, earning the opportunity to stage a homecoming show for his friends and family.

“It feels like I’m making my debut again,” he said, ahead of his next outing. “It’s a refreshing feeling, after spending nearly two years fighting internationally.

“Boxing is at an all-time high over here in Australia, and I’m just fortunate to be a part of it.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and fight in front of my people again.”

Huni is among an exciting, young crop of heavyweights who are all destined for stardom. Jared Anderson and Richard Torrez Jr. fly the flag for the US, while Fabio Wardley and Moses Itauma—albeit on different trajectories—look to establish themselves in the UK.

And yet, during a time when their division is red-hot, the idea of being linked with so many names can be somewhat overwhelming for an up-and-coming fighter.

This, however, does not appear to be an issue for Huni. While he is eager to exact revenge on his old amateur foes, including Bakhodir Jalolov and Frazer Clarke, he expresses no desire to rush into any danger, knowing that the time to take risks will come.

“Definitely, I’m keen to take those losses back and face [Jalolov and Clarke] in the professional ranks. It’s a completely different game to the amateurs,” he said.

“I just want to get as much experience as I can, so that when I come up against those other heavyweights on the rise, I’ll be prepared for them.”

In many ways, Huni’s calm but confident demeanour only compliments his style which, whenever he enters the ring, is underpinned by eye-catching manoeuvres and sharp reflexes.

Away from boxing, though, a sport that demands tremendous mental fortitude and a relentless obsession with winning, the Australian will occasionally find respite through a vastly different activity, taking himself to a place of nostalgia and tranquillity.

“When I want to unwind, and take my mind away from boxing, I love to do a bit of fishing,” he said.

“My father and grandfather would always take me out fishing when I was younger. I like to be by the water – it’s just relaxing.”

This only adds to Huni’s unassuming mystique, one which earned him the moniker of a “dark horse” in Boxing News’ recent selection of the 10 best heavyweights of the next generation.

Embracing his new label, Huni continues to work away behind the scenes, patiently waiting for his moment to prove himself.

“I like to be the dark horse – the one that’s coming up who no one really pays attention to,” he said.

“I’m sure the time will come when the dark horse gets to take on all the top heavyweights.”