Johnny Fisher wins controversial decision over David Allen in Riyadh

JOHNNY Fisher remains unbeaten after winning a split decision over David Allen in Riyadh. After 10 rounds of blood and sweat, Allen departed with tears, feeling he had done enough to grab the win. Two of the three judges thought otherwise, awarding the decision to Fisher by duplicate scores of 95-94. A third score of 96-93 to Allen seemed more accurate.

Fisher controlled the early going, dispensing with his usual breakneck beginning, opting to box safe behind the jab. The tepid tempo took an unexpected twist as Fisher was dropped in the fifth by a shock left hand and it suddenly turned into a wild brawl as Fisher tried to hold on and suck it up. Fisher was hurt again in the sixth round.

The remaining rounds ended up as a good old-fashioned scrap between two tiring titans. Allen, aka ‘The Doncaster De La Hoya’, showed the grit of prime Oscar, if not his silky skills. Referee Bob Williams was taking a closer look in the ninth as Fisher ate a flush uppercut. Allen, 23-7-2 (18 KOs), looked spent in the final round and took his foot off the gas, letting Fisher back into the session. It proved pivotal to the decision.

Fisher, 13-0 (11 KOs), picked up the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight championship. Usually a step closer to world level, that would not be a good move in this case. Securing a rematch is the wiser decision.