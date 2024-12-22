Jack Catterall world title eliminator versus Arnold Barboza confirmed

JACK Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr will contest a super-lightweight world title eliminator on February 15 in Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. The WBO champion is currently Teofimo Lopez, although this clash could yet be for that belt if political moves take shape in the meantime.

Catterall was last seen boxing at the same venue in late October when he dropped and outlasted former world champion Regis Prograis over 12 rounds. The win felt like a steady step towards world-class. Beating Barboza will surely cement a shot or could even be for a vacant shot, depending on what the erratic Lopez chooses to do next.

Speaking at the Usyk-Fury II card on Saturday evening, promoter Eddie Hearn, flanked by Barboza’s representative Oscar De La Hoya, said: “Two of the in-form guys in the division. One of the best fights that can get made.”

Unbeaten in 31 outings, never quite able to reach a top-level opportunity, Barboza was last seen outboxing former unified 140-pound king Jose Ramirez in Riyadh as part of ‘Latino Night’. It was a welcome shake-off for Barboza, who wanted to impress after beating Belfast’s Sean McComb unconvincingly. ‘Sugar’ McComb gave him fits that night, and Catterall is a cagey southpaw just like the Irishman, so it might offer an indication of how this one will play out.

Arnold’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, stated: “He’s been the gatekeeper for so long, and I feel so happy for him because Barboza is finally getting a shot, hopefully at the world title, if Teofimo Lopez moves up in weight.

“So it’s going to be a great fight. I think Catterall’s a terrific fighter. Eddie’s been doing a great job with Catterall. So let’s see who wins. It’s a pick ‘em fight.”