“I’m happy with my decision”, says Robeisy Ramirez after early Espinoza exit

RAFAEL Espinoza retained his WBO featherweight title in unusual circumstances when opponent Robeisy Ramirez quit in round six, citing eye damage. It was a rematch of their 2023 cracker that saw Espinoza prevail on points.

Another close-quarters affair was expected here and Ramirez started fast, landing swiping body shots, avoiding the taller man’s long shots. Espinoza is never afraid to lean in with an elbow or two and that would become the story of the fight.

Ramirez’s success was dwindling by the fourth as Espinoza closed the distance and started landing some solid shots. A left hook to the body in round five had Robeisy subtly moving for 20 seconds, his arm draped around the targeted area.

Despite the momentum shift, the ending was still a surprise. Mexican Espinoza launched a prodding right hand that landed on the Cuban’s face and prompted a surprise wave of resignation that ended the fight at 0-12 of the sixth.

Robeisy Ramirez suffered a right orbital bone fracture during his TKO-6 loss to Rafael Espinoza, per Top Rank spokesperson @KornerMan44. Ramirez was blinking and stopped fighting after he absorbed a right hand to the eye in Round 6. He was examined at Banner University Medical… — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 8, 2024

Speaking afterwards to ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, who expertly interpreted the Spanish back to the viewers, the loser said he was comfortable with his decision to bail out.

“What ended up happening is, in the fourth round, he hit me with a couple of elbows in the follow through,” explained Ramirez.

“I complained to the referee about it. He did his job supposedly and this happened. Look, I had to make a decision for my own health. If I’m not being protected, look, I had double vision. And I had to make sure that I leave this ring with my health. You see I’m okay, fortunately, but I just could not see out of my right eye.”

Robeisy was doing well in the fight and when asked what changed, he responded with the following: “At the end of the day, I couldn’t see. Those were elbows that ended up hurting me and I had to pull out of this fight. I’m happy with my decision.”