Fury vs. Usyk: Fired up and ready for war

Tyson Fury promised fireworks after a feisty weigh-in ahead of his huge heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk tomorrow evening.

“I’m gonna knock this little f****r spark out,” spat Fury, prompting a tête-à-tête as they faced off.

Following a mild-mannered press conference to close out the fight week niceties, Fury exploded on stage with a follow-up barrage: “F**k his belts, I’m coming for his heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out.”

Calmer and more subdued, Usyk replied, “Don’t be afraid, I will not leave you alone tomorrow.”

This all happened after the small matter of the weigh-in itself, where Fury scaled 262 and Usyk was initially believed to be a surprisingly muscular 233 ½ which was later corrected to 223 ½.

Full weights:

12 x 3 mins – WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles

Tyson Fury (262 lbs) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (223 1/2 lbs)

12 x 3 mins – IBF super-featherweight title

Joe Cordina (130 lbs) vs. Anthony Cacace (129 lbs 13oz)

12 x 3 mins – IBF World cruiserweight title (vacant)

Jai Opetaia (198.1 lbs) vs. Mairis Briedis (199.1 lbs)

12 x 3 mins – Heavyweight contest

Agit Kabayel (238.5 lbs) vs. Frank Sanchez (238.5 lbs)

10 x 3 mins – Cruiserweight contest

Sergey Kovalev (194.2 lbs) vs. Robin Sirwan Safar (194.1 lbs)

12 x 3 mins – WBC Silver lightweight title (vacant)

Mark Chamberlain (134.2 lbs) vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (132.1 lbs)

10 x 3 mins – Featherweight contest

Isaac Lowe (125.5 lbs) vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi (127.7 lbs)

10 x 3 mins – WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title (vacant)

Moses Itauma (239.1 lbs) vs. Ilja Mezencev (232.1 lbs)

10 x 3 mins – WBA Inter-Continental light-heavyweight title (vacant)

Daniel Lapin (174.7 lbs) vs. Octavio Pudivitr (173.7 lbs)

8 x 3 mins – Cruiserweight contest

David Nyika (198.1 lbs) vs. Michael Seitz (198.5 lbs)