Devin Haney sues Ryan Garcia after controversial April 20 bout

DEVIN Haney has filed a lawsuit against Ryan Garcia regarding the ongoing fallout from their controversial April 20 clash in Brooklyn. The lawsuit alleges that Garcia is guilty of breach of contract, purposely missing weight, battery, and fraud.

Golden Boy Promotions, headed by former multi-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya, has also been named. Plus strength and conditioning coach Dave ‘Scooter’ Honig, who describes himself on social media as a “celebrity fitness guru” and worked with Garcia in the lead-up to the well-publicised grudge clash.

In an eventful matchup, initially agreed at 140 pounds, Garcia stunned Haney by knocking him down three times and securing a majority decision victory. Garcia was also deducted a point during the contest and Ostarine was later discovered in his system. Despite Garcia claiming the banned substance arrived in his body due to contamination, the bout result was changed to a no-contest.

When Garcia weighed more than three pounds above the contracted weight, Haney accepted a hefty penalty fee. However, the lawsuit now revisits this contentious issue as ‘The Dream’ accuses Garcia of missing weight deliberately to deceive and gain an unfair advantage.

While Haney has recently been taking the same angry energy and getting stuck into UK promoter Eddie Hearn over ticketing arrangements at the Riyadh Season event in Wembley, Ryan Garcia took to social media to respond to Haney’s legal action.