Despite the Benavidez loss, ex-champ Oleksandr Gvozdyk plots a swift return

By Adam Noble-Forcey

FORMER WBC light-heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk plans to be back in the ring by September following a comprehensive defeat to David Benavidez last month at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) saw Benavidez’s hand get raised with scores of 119-109, 117-111 and 116-112 in the chief support for Gervonta Davis’s lightweight title defence against Frank Martin.

“Well man, I could obviously feel better if I won the fight, but s*** happens,” Gvozdyk told Boxing News. “Physically? I’m absolutely fine! I’m ready to fight again in August or September. Obviously, I was expecting something different from the outcome of the fight. I was trying, but it was either that the opponent was too tough or I didn’t do enough, it was a mixture of both.

“Whatever, what can I say? I should probably try better. The main reason I lost was because my opponent was better that night. I did give him some good resistance, although some people were expecting more from me. Some people were expecting him to kill me in two rounds. Neither of those people were right. I thought I gave him a good fight. I’ll keep working and keep pursuing my goal.”

Benavidez made his light-heavyweight debut after an unsuccessful chase of fellow Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, breathing fresh life into a weight class held up by the undisputed title clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

“I can’t tell you that I was super surprised [by Benavidez],” Gvozdyk continued. “He did exactly what I expected him to do. He’s definitely not a small guy for light-heavyweight. He has a great future, but like everyone, he’s not invincible. He’s a guy who gives a good fight to the top light-heavyweights, but I wouldn’t say he is the favourite in those fights. He’s good for this division, but he’s not a killer who everyone is supposed to shake from being scared of.

“Against myself, who I don’t consider to be the best light-heavyweight, I did pretty good. In the second half of the fight, I thought I was winning. I was pulling it back, obviously, it wasn’t enough and I lost, no question about it. I looked better in the second half, which tells you he might be a monster, but not as scary as people think. I’m ready to do it again, totally. I’m back in the gym and I’m thinking about my return. I don’t want to get out of shape too much.”

Benavidez will once again chase super-middleweight king Canelo for his regular September event. At light-heavyweight, Beterbiev and Bivol have been rescheduled for October 12 after the former’s injury postponed their original date.

“I’m open to any fight,” Gvozdyk explained. “The rematch with Benavidez is highly desirable. Any of the top guys for a title, maybe one of the British guys, you have a lot of guys at my weight. [Joshua] Buatsi, you can tell British fans that I want this fight! I’m ready, Lyndon Arthur would work, too. Any of those British guys. Bivol-Beterbiev? I don’t even know if they will fight in October, I think they are going to postpone it again. Whatever, we are going to wait another year to see them fight.”

Despite a second career defeat, the 37-year-old Ukrainian still has a part of play in the division.

“I mentioned September because Canelo will have his fight,” Gvozdyk added. “I hope to fight a decent opponent on that show, but if not we will fight someone. I need to get my position back, which I didn’t lose too much. I still have kept my position as No: 2 in the WBC, soon I’ll be top 5 in all of the organisations which gives me more options to fight a decent guy. The plan is still the same.

“Benavidez’s best option is probably a rematch with me. Tell me, who else is he going to fight? Nobody is going to fight him at 168 [pounds], Canelo is probably not going to do this. None of the British guys are going to fight him at 175 either because they are scared. I think Buatsi is scared, he’s probably not too happy with his last performance, I think he was expecting to run him [Dan Azeez] over. Maybe we could do one of these fights in Saudi or something, but we will see what happens.”