Denzel Bentley defeats Brad Pauls on points

DENZEL Bentley is now a three-time British middleweight champion after defeating Brad Pauls in Wembley Arena. Both men arrived highly ranked by the WBO, so a world title shot was on the line for the victor. That victor was Bentley, who prevailed by scores of 117-110 for Mark Bates, 116-111 for Ron Kearney, rounded off by Bob Williams’ 115-112. Kieran McCann was the third man in the ring.

Pauls made a slow start, staying on the end of Bentley’s excellent left jab. Struggling, giving up ground, allowing Denzel to dictate the range and rhythm, a turnaround was needed. Pauls’ head movement was lacking as Bentley’s uppercut came out of hiding in round three.

Bentley’s whipping left hand to the body was a potent weapon as Pauls came out more aggressively in the fifth. That momentum continued into the sixth round as Bentley seemed a little more ragged.

Cornerman Martin Bowers tried to rally his charge at the close of the eighth. Pauls was tagging the body in the ninth before Bentley’s jab reappeared.

“He’s moving so awkwardly,” Bentley said to Bowers after that round. Bentley had a major breakthrough in the 10th as a flicking shot caught Pauls in the eye. The Cornishman took a knee and managed to see out the round.

Bentley used his boxing brain and sizzling sharp shots to maintain control in the 11th. Pauls kept on throwing but was visibly toiling. Denzel’s extra quality was on display as he won the final round and closed off the cards with some safety first boxing.

“Brad’s a tough guy, I said it in the build-up,” stated Bentley. “The whole camp, we were working on that jab, the lead hand. I called this fight death by a thousand jabs, and I think I did that tonight.”

Bentley, 20-3-1 (17 KOs), now has the opportunity to go back to world level and try his luck. Promoter Frank Warren guaranteed his man that chance in 2025.

As for the loser, Brad Pauls, 19-2-1 (11 KOs), gave a shout out to his supporters. More history and legacy for Cornwall is Pauls’ desire. Warren promised to bring him back after a rest. He’ll certainly need one after tonight.