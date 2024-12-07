David Adeleye knocks out Solomon Dacres in one round

DAVID ADELEYE made an explosive comeback to the ring as he despatched the previously undefeated Solomon Dacres in just 80 seconds to become English heavyweight champion.

Adeleye had not boxed since he was stopped by Fabio Wardley in seven rounds in October of last year.

But the heavyweight marked his return to the ring in devastating fashion, knocking out Dacres with a highlight reel left hook.

Adeleye, boxing under trainer Adam Booth for the first time, had come straight out on the front foot, dominating the jab exchanges.

He had already landed with one hurtful right hand to the body before the chilling finish came moments later.

This time it was a single left hook to the head that did the damage, with Dacres immediately stumbling back towards the ropes and then down.

At first it did not look as though the shot hand landed cleanly, but replays showed it had hit him high on the head and clearly disrupted his equilibrium.

Referee Darren Sarginson immediately realised Dacres was in trouble and dispensed with the count handing Adeleye victory. The 28-year-old is now 13-1 (12) and is the new English heavyweight champion.