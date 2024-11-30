Curmel Moton fight called off as he comes in well over agreed weight

CURMEL Moton’s fight in Atlantic City tonight is off after the rising prospect weighed in well over the agreed weight. Moton was all set to battle Bryan Mercado, 11-6-1 (6 KOs), just under lightweight on a Danny Garcia promotion.

However, the bout was quashed when Moton hit the scales, revealing that he was at least 14 pounds heavier than expected. According to a Garcia press release that spoke of a delay rather than a cancellation, the bout has been postponed.

The statement also praised Moton’s unwavering dedication to his craft and training regime. The 18-year-old, often described as Floyd Mayweather’s protege, was looking to improve his 6-0 (5 KOs) slate with this proposed six-round contest.

Around this time last year, he weighed as low as 128.5 pounds. Fighting just six weeks ago in Philadelphia, Moton came in slightly under 140 pounds. Clearly, since that evening, the only way is up for the ascending star who was over 148 pounds on the scales here.

Ecuadorian opponent Bryan Mercado has done most of his best work at super-featherweight. Mercado tends to get stopped when he steps up in class. The likes of Rene Tellez Giron and Johan Segura have dismissed him inside the distance. Whether Moton gets the same chance in the future remains to be seen.

“Swift Promotions extends its gratitude to fans and partners for their understanding and patience,” the official release said.