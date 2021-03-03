Get to know Claressa Shields

When and why you started boxing:

I started boxing at the age of 11. My dad used to box, and he told me about Muhammad Ali having a daughter who boxed. That made me want to start.

Favourite all-time fighter:

My favourites are Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson and Joe Louis.

Best fight you’ve seen:

Muhammad Ali against George Foreman.

Personal career highlight:

Winning my two Olympic gold medals [in 2012 and 2016].

Toughest opponent:

Franchon Crews-Dezurn, who I fought on my pro debut [w ud 4 – November 2016]. She and I had fought three times previously in the amateurs, and just fighting with no headgear, in Las Vegas with a big crowd, and with smaller gloves for the first time was hard.

Best and worst attributes as a boxer:

My main strength is that I can adjust to any fighter and figure them out. My weakness is that I like to punish people inside the ring and this sometimes stops me from finishing them off.

Training tip:

Cardio. Boxing is a different kind of cardio, so it’s best to get used to road work or swimming.

Favourite meal/restaurant:

My favourite meal is vegetable spaghetti. My favourite restaurant, when I used to eat meat, was Yardbird in Miami.

Best friends in boxing:

My best friends in the sport are Shakur Stevenson – who’s like my brother – Mikaela Mayer, [Virginia] “Ginny” Fuchs and Tori Nelson.

Other sportsperson you would like to be:

Floyd Mayweather or LeBron James.

Last film/TV show you saw:

Black Lightning and Supergirl are my favourite shows right now.

Who would play you in a film of your life:

Well, Ryan Destiny is playing me in my biopic, but Nafessa Williams would’ve been a great choice too.

Have you ever been starstruck:

Yes, when I met Ice Cube! I completely froze up! I just love him so much!

Last time you cried:

I cried after my last fight against Ivana Habazin [w ud 10 – January 2020] when I became a three-division world champion faster than any other male or female fighter in history.

Best advice received:

Andre Ward told me to just be who I am, no matter what.

Worst rumour about yourself:

People are always saying things about me. I don’t care though.

Something not many people know about you:

I love meeting new people and I love karaoke!