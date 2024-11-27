Chisora saves penultimate last dance for Wallin in Manchester

HEAVYWEIGHT veteran Derek ‘War’ Chisora will fight for the 49th time in his career early next year.

On February 8 at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena the 40-year-old faces Otto Wallin, 27-2 (15 KOs), in the main event.

Chisora has said he wants 50 fights on his résumé before calling time on a career that began on February 17, 2007. The Londoner was linked to a fight against Jarrell Miller, 26-1-2 (22 KOs), but yesterday the American said “the fight was off” via social media citing differences with promoter Dmitriy Salita as the reasons behind it.

Wallin, who was once promoted by Salita as well, will replace his former promotional stable-mate and look to spoil the final leg of Chisora’s career.

“I’ve had some amazing nights in Manchester, both in the ring and in the warehouse raves so was its only right I had one last dance up north,” Chisora said. “Come February 8 I’m going to be bringing WAR to Wallin, be ready for my penultimate showreel knockout.”

Chisora has won three of his last five fights beating Kubrat Pulev, Gerald Washington and Joe Joyce. The two defeats came in a rematch against Joseph Parker and when he challenged Tyson Fury for the WBC Heavyweight title at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A bout which ended with his 13th career loss.

Wallin, who has far less mileage on the clock, is on the comeback trail after retiring in the fifth round of his loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2023. The 34-year-old southpaw got back to winning ways in July, however, recording a first-round knockout of Nigerian veteran Onoriode Ehwarieme.

“I think this is a great fight at the right time for me,” Wallin said. “I’m looking forward to fighting in Manchester, and I know I’m walking into the Lion’s Den, but I will be ready for it and ready to get the victory!”

The chief support slot features a fascinating all-British light heavyweight battle between Zach Parker, 25-1 (18 KOs), and Willy Hutchinson, 18-2 (13 KOs). Parker made his 175lbs debut in July stopping former middleweight Jack Arnfield. Hutchison, meanwhile, got in the mix after beating Craig Richards in June before losing in valiant fashion to world title contender Joshua Buatsi in September.

Elsewhere on the card Jack Rafferty, 24-0 (15 KOs), defends his British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles against Kane Gardner, 17-3 (7 KOs). While Masood Abdulah puts his Commonwealth featherweight title on the line against Zak Miller, 14-1 (3 KOs). The February 8 card will also see the return of former British middleweight champion and crowd favourite Nathan Heaney, 18-1-1 (6 KOs), seven months after losing his title to Brad Pauls in their rematch.