Callum Walsh wants to top English duo’s efforts against Przemyslaw Runowski

BY THE end of Friday night at the 3Arena in Dublin we will know more about how good Callum Walsh is.

The Irishman has blazed a trail in his first 11 fights gaining popularity in America where he is now based.

Hitting the dozen fight mark will feel different for the 23-year-old, however, because Walsh is yet to fight as a professional in Ireland and in opponent Przemyslaw Runowski there is a benchmark to aim for. The 30-year-old Pole has already gone the distance with world-rated Josh Kelly in 2019 and Michael McKinson three years later. Unlike other fighters who tell you “win by any means necessary” victory alone against Runowski won’t be enough in the Irish eyes of Walsh.

“I feel like if I can go in there and stop him and get the finish it’ll be a very big statement for me, because he’s never been finished before and those boys (Kelly and McKinson) couldn’t finish him either. So he’s tough and if I go in there and I get the job done it’ll be a very big statement for me.”

Boxing News spoke to Walsh after he had finished another day’s work with trainer Freddie Roach at the Wildcard Gym in Los Angeles where the American dream is now everyday life for the man from Cork. It’s a far cry from the youngster who used to haul lobster pots on Cork Harbour before calling it a day during Covid in 2020 eventually packing up for the City of Angels.

Since then Walsh has never looked back but from time to time the ‘What if’ question pops into his head. So, what if he hadn’t traded Cork for Hollywood.

“If I didn’t just randomly take that chance and show up to Freddie Roach’s gym, I wouldn’t be here right now,” he said.

“I definitely wouldn’t be a pro, because at that time I had no intention of turning pro, I was just coming here to train. So if I didn’t come here I wouldn’t be a pro right now.”

“I was just back in Ireland and there was nothing happening,” he continued. “It was the middle of Covid, all the gyms were closed, there was nothing going on.

“Working every single day and me and my friends were just going out and doing stupid things all the time. I just got sick of it and I thought, this is it now, I’m going to move my life, I don’t want to be here. I knew I could do something more with it.

“So at that time I wanted to go to America, to Freddie, and just train. My goal was to come back and try to have the upper hand. I was just going to go and train for a couple of weeks and come back. But once I got over there and I started sparring with pros and training with pros and I was doing well, I decided I might as well just turn pro and see how that goes.”

If you are unfamiliar with Walsh and his fights then YouTube has you covered. But during your visit you’ll soon realise that he has been here, there and everywhere. Of course, it helps to have the backing of UFC boss Dana White but Walsh has taken to his piece of fame comfortably. You’ll find Walsh on podcasts, interviewed by TMZ, filmed meeting the rich and famous and his girlfriend – Tabatha Ricci – is currently on the UFC roster putting their relationship in the public eye as well.

Walsh, though, knows it’s all part of the package but that side of his life stays in its own box and so far hasn’t acted as a distraction to interfere with his career. Long may that continue because boxing and fame can be a volatile relationship.

“There’s not much that scares me or fazes me,” he says. “The only thing is losing fights. I don’t want to lose.

“Especially going back home. I’m going to fight in front of a big arena full of my friends and family. I just don’t want to let myself down or let my friends and family and everybody who shows up down. I know what I can do and what I’m capable of.

“It’s just getting out there on the night and showing everyone what I can do. What I want is proving myself right and showing people that I can do what I think I can.”

“I’m on the verge of being where I want to be, but you know, I still have a lot to do,” he adds.

“I’ve had some good fights, I’m taking the right fights, I’m learning from the best, I’m learning from Freddie Roach at the Wildcard and I feel like my career is going in the right direction.

“I’m already number 10 in the world with the WBC. I feel like in only 11 fights I’ve done a lot so far and at such a young age too, I’m only 23. I feel like I’m definitely doing the right thing.”

Walsh is also ranked at eight with the IBF. His rise is perfect timing for the super-welterweight division and Irish boxing. The talent at 154lbs is already there with a number of compelling matchups to be made. If Walsh keeps on stepping up the competition and winning then it’s only a matter of time before an even bigger event than tomorrow night at the 3Arena hits the Emerald Isle.

BN pointed out to Walsh that next year (specifically September 9) will be the 30th anniversary of Steve Collins’ world super-middleweight title rematch against Chris Eubank at Pairc Ui Chaoimh which landed in Walsh’s home town of Cork.

“I would love to get back to Cork and fight back there,” Walsh said. “That’s originally what I wanted to do, I wanted to fight in Cork, but there’s no real venue to do it.

“Right now the 3Arena in Dublin is perfect, it’s the perfect place to do it. Maybe next year we can try to figure out something and fight back in Cork for that anniversary, that would be a good idea.”