Callum Smith hopes to land fight against Olympic medallist

CALLUM SMITH still carries the ambition of becoming a two-weight world champion and knows one fight which can take him closer to that goal.

Last week promoter Eddie Hearn said he’s keen to make a big domestic fight for ‘Mundo’ early in 2025. And one name that keeps coming into conversations is that of 2016 Olympic Bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi.

Smith, 30-2 (22 KOs), returned to winning ways on Saturday night with a fifth round stoppage victory against Carlos Galvan, 20-15 (19 KOs). Prior to the fight against Galvan Boxing News caught up with Smith in Birmingham to get his thoughts on a potential fight against Buatsi, 19-0 (13 KOs).

“From my part that fight makes sense for me,” he said.

“He’s a WBO Interim world champion so he puts me closer to where I want to be. I think I’ve shown throughout my career I’m willing to fight anyone as long as it puts me closer to where I want to be and that’s a two-weight world champion. Beating Joshua Buatsi puts me closer than probably a win over anyone else does so it makes sense for me.

“If there’s a possibility of that fight getting made then I’m here for it. I’m not sure on his side whether I’m the best option for him or he’s got other options I’m not too sure.”

After the loss to Beterbiev, 21-0 (20 KOs), who beat Dmitry Bivol, 23-1 (12 KOs), in October to become undisputed champion at 175lbs, Smith was unsure whether he would fight again. If he chose to come back, albeit after a runout, it had to be against someone that would motivate him and get the juices flowing. BN asked if Buatsi ticks that box.

“He’s got something that benefits me now he’s a WBO Interim World Champion which potentially could get promoted to full champion or if not be next in line for the undisputed champion when the time comes,” he answered. “He’s in a very good position, he’s got something that benefits me. It definitely makes sense for me and it definitely does get the juices flowing. It’s a domestic fight, he’s a good fighter, someone I rate and respect but a fighter I believe I beat given the opportunity. We’ll see what 2025 holds.”

Buatsi was last in action against Willy Hutchinson who hit the canvas twice during the fight at Wembley Stadium in September. Despite a stubborn effort from the Scot he eventually lost by split decision to Buatsi.

“I believe the scorecards were a little bit harsh,” Smith said. “I believe he won a little bit more convincingly.

“I’ve seen enough of him over the years to know he’s a good fighter. I rate him highly but he’s a fighter I believe I beat most definitely. And I believe the best version of me can beat anyone in the world and that definitely includes Joshua Buatsi.”