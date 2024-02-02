BREAKING: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is OFF due to sparring cut

TYSON FURY’S undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk is OFF after Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, sustained a cut in sparring.

The undefeated pair were scheduled to clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 17 in a fight to decide the best heavyweight on the planet. However, it is understood that Fury, who has been preparing in Saudi for weeks, has suffered a cut and will now not be able to compete on that date.

Fury vs. Usyk was due to be the first fight for all four heavyweight titles in history and one of the most significant encounters of the generation. But unfortunately it will now have to wait.

Boxing News understands that Team Usyk are now working on a potential fight with Filip Hrgovic, who is the current IBF mandatory challenger, instead.

Fury and Usyk were contracted for an immediate rematch of their initial clash but it had been confirmed that the IBF belt would be vacated immediately after the February 17 showdown. However, with Fury now unavailable, that could open the door for Usyk to fulfill his mandatory obligations before the rearranged undisputed fight later this year.

More to follow…