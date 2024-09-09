Boxing’s pay-per-view price war

By Niall Doran

SAUDI sports power player Turki Alalshikh has brought in an exciting new pay-per-view price for boxing, starting with Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois’ Wembley Stadium heavyweight title card on September 21 in the UK.

Fans on PPV.com will only have to pay $19.99 (just over £15 for those in the UK). Modern day boxing has never before seen pay-per-view for big fights this low.

This low-cost price for a big fight is refreshing. Not only will fans get an IBF world heavyweight title fight at a stadium packed out with a post-World War II boxing attendance record of more than 94,000 fans, but they’ll also get a high-quality HD live stream of a blockbuster full card—which, unlike illegal streams, won’t go down and will be way better quality.

In the same month, just a week before, on September 14th, Canelo Alvarez takes on undefeated Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas for a cost to fans of $89.99.

It’s a colossal difference in price point, but Canelo is still the biggest star in the sport, so many fans will likely pay for it.

The thing is, though, Turki Alalshikh is not only going head-to-head with boxing’s biggest attraction in a price war. He’s also shaking up online piracy in terms of sports pay-per-view.

So, what is the impact of PPV price on online piracy? The short answer is it’s complicated.

While a lower pay-per-view price point might seem like a deterrent to piracy, it’s not a guaranteed solution and may have a very positive impact. Here’s why:

Factors Affecting Piracy

Value Perception: If viewers feel the pay-per-view content isn’t worth the price, they might be more inclined to seek out pirated alternatives. Joshua vs Dubois is a great deal: a stacked card in a 94,000 stadium sellout.

Economic Factors: Economic conditions can influence piracy rates. During times of economic hardship or seasonality (different times of the year), people may be more likely to seek out free alternatives. Again, the value proposition of Joshua vs. Dubois is brilliant at this price point.

Cultural Factors: Cultural attitudes towards piracy and intellectual property can vary widely, affecting piracy rates.

The Case for Lower Prices

Increased Viewership: A lower price point could potentially attract a larger audience, including those who might otherwise be unwilling to pay the higher price.

Reduced Piracy (Potentially): A lower price might make it less attractive for people to risk legal consequences by pirating content. Why would people bother illegally streaming something if they can get a guaranteed high-quality live stream for the entire card?

The Case for Higher Prices In Canelo vs Berlanga

Revenue Generation: Higher prices can generate more revenue for the event organisers.

Perceived Value: A higher price point can sometimes signal that the content is high-quality and worth the cost. However, many boxing fans are smart and know the difference between a big fight card and one that is not pay-per-view worthy. Alvarez, on his own, is pay-per-view worthy due to his star power in the sport worldwide.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of a lower pay-per-view price point in reducing piracy depends on various factors.

It’s possible that a lower price could help, but it’s not a guaranteed solution.

Other strategies, such as improving the quality of the viewing experience and cracking down on piracy platforms, may also be necessary.

In the case of Joshua vs. Dubois and Canelo vs. Berlanga, the significant price difference between the two fights could influence viewer behaviour.

A lower price for the former might attract more viewers who are hesitant to pay the higher price for the latter.

However, if the quality of the pirated streams for Canelo vs. Berlanga is high enough, some viewers might still choose to pirate the fight despite the higher price.

It will be interesting to see the pay-per-view numbers of both events this month.