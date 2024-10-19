Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu’s 3 best wins

By Declan Taylor

TIM TSZYU is looking to bounce back from his bloody defeat to Sebastian Fundora in March and has been handed an immediate opportunity to win the world title again – but the undefeated IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev stands in his way.

The pair have a combined record of 46-1 with 33 of those victories coming inside the distance – but which wins on each man’s resume are best? We take a look at their top three.

TIM TSZYU THREE BEST WINS

3. Jeff Horn, 26.8.2020, Townsville – TKO 9

It’s fair to consider this the victory where Tszyu, who was 15-0 at the time, really announced himself as the next dominant force in Australian boxing as he dropped and stopped Jeff Horn in violent fashion.



Of course Horn had etched his name into the country’s boxing folklore by beating all time great Manny Pacquiao for the welterweight title three years earlier. But he had no answer to the onslaught from Tszyu up at 154lbs. Horn had been down in rounds three and seven before he failed to emerge for the ninth. “I just want to let everyone know,” he said afterwards. “My name is Tim, not the son of Kostya.”

2. Carlos Ocampo, 18.6.2023, Broadbeach – TKO 1

At 35-2, Carlos Ocampo had been seen as something of a step-up for Tszyu, who had been expected to face a few new challenges at the hands of the experienced Mexican.



But he made a mockery of those pre-fight predictions by surging through Ocampo in just 72 seconds with a Knockout of the Year contender. He dropped him first with a big right hand which Ocampo only just managed to rise from.

But the recovery would be short lived as Tszyu swarmed him and brutally ended the fight with a left hook which left Ocampo out cold on the bottom rope.

1. Brian Mendoza, 15.10.2023, Broadbeach – UD 12

This was not the crash, bang, wallop present in many of Tszyu’s stoppage wins but in what was the first defence of his WBO light-middleweight title, the Australian boxed brilliantly en route to a clear UD over Brian Mendoza.

For many, this was No.1 against No.2 in the division and Mendoza came into the fight off the back of knockout victories over Jeison Rosario and Sebastian Fundora. But Tszyu neutralised that power and dominated the second half of the fight to win by scores of 117-111, 116-111 and 116-112.

BAKHRAM MURTAZALIEV THREE BEST WINS

3. Fernando Carcamo, 4.8.2018, Atlantic City – TKO 1

After ending his first two 10-rounders in the fifth round, Fernando Carcamo, 23-8 at the time, was supposed to offer a similar level of resistance to the Russian puncher. However, Murtazaliev had different ideas, stopping him in just 41 seconds.



In what remains the fastest stoppage of his career, Murtazaliev piled on the pressure from the off and wobbled Carcamo with a sharp left hook which sent him stumbling back towards the ropes.

Clearly in no mood to make it into the second round, Murtazaliev went through the gears and eventually dropped his opponent for the first and last time with a right hand. He rose on the count of 10 and referee Eddie Claudio waved it straight off.

2. Jorge Fortea, 2.11.2019, Las Vegas – UD 12

This was not the most explosive performance of Murtazaliev’s career but it was an eliminator against a good opponent in Fortea, who did well to spoil a lot of the Russian’s work.



Even so, Murtazaliev was workmanlike and patient, outworking the Spaniard and landing with the cleaner, harder shots throughout to secure a unanimous decision in his first 12-rounder.

Lisa Giampa had him a 120-108 shutout winner, while Tim Cheatham (119-109) and Steve Weisfeld (118-110) had it slightly closer at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

1. Jack Culcay, 6.4.2024, Falkensee – TKO 11

That victory over Fortea was supposed to be an eliminator for a world title shot but, despite remaining undefeated, Murtazaliev had to wait until April of this year to finally fight for a belt.



And, in what his clearly the best win of his career to date, Murtazaliev gave away home advantage to his opponent when he travelled to Germany to face Jack Culcay. He was ahead on two of the three cards as they went into the 11th but he was in no mood to leave it in the judges’ hands and instead found a finish after 2:50.

Murtazaliev had hurt Culcay numerous times throughout the 11th and it was remarkable he was still standing with 10 seconds left of the round but with one final, crunching right hand, Culcay was down and out with Murtazliev crowned the new IBF 154lb champion.