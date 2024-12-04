Adam Azim faces former world champion on February 1

ADAM AZIM will kick off his 2025 with a chance of winning a fringe world level belt.

The unbeaten super lightweight takes on Kazakh veteran Sergey Lipinets, 18-3-1 (13 KOs), on February 1 at The OVO Arena. And up for grabs is the IBO title at 140lbs which Ricky Hatton defended three times between June 2007 and November 2008.

Azim ended a frustrating 2024 by knocking out Ohara Davies, 25-4 (18 KOs), in the eighth round of their bout on October 10. Davies subsequently retired after the defeat.

Earlier in the year, criticism came the way of Azim and his promoter, Ben Shalom, when the 22-year-old vacated his European title instead of defending it against mandatory challenger Dalton Smith, 16-0 (12 KOs). Another of his rivals, Harlem Eubank, 20-0 (8 KOs), faced off with Azim in the ring during the Fabio Wardley-Frazer Clarke card on March 31. This led everyone to believe the two would meet officially this year, but it never materialised.

“My development in my career so far has been really great,” Azim told the Toe2Toe Podcast this week.

“I’m managed and trained by the best trainer (Shane McGuigan) in the UK right now. My last fight I performed really well, a lot of people didn’t expect me to do what I did in my last fight. I brought different varieties. When I look at myself I’m ready for these top dogs now. I’m ready for fighting at world level now. I’ve got respect for him but there’s only one winner on February 1.”

Lipinets, who won the vacant IBF super-lightweight title in November 2017 by beating Akihiro Kondo, hinted that his experience may be a crucial factor when he fights Azim.

“I’m glad that Adam has accepted this fight,” the 35-year-old said. “A lot of top fighters have refused to face me. I’ve never turned down a fight and this one is make or break for me. Adam is young and strong but doesn’t have my experience. I’ve seen it all, may the best man win.”

Former gym-mate Robbie Davies Jr, 24-5 (15 KOs), was the last man to fight Lipinets back in May. The Liverpudlian had good spells during the action-packed 10 rounder but was dropped three times before losing on points.

“I’m going to beat him for Robbie Davies Jr,” Azim declared.

“When I look at it Robbie [he] rocked him four times. There’s definitely vulnerabilities. I’m a younger, fresher fighter. I don’t think he’ll match my speed either. I’m not going to say what my tactics are but I’ll beat him to the punch every single time.”