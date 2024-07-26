10 boxers who followed in their father’s footsteps

By Oscar Pick

NOTHING was off limits for Prince Naseem Hamed. He enthralled fans with astonishing ring entrances, humiliated opponents with outrageous spells of showboating and captivated the world’s media with his natural charm and charisma: a true showman.

Most importantly, though, Naz was an exceptionally talented boxer. Few fighters have successfully mirrored his elusive style – an artform refined over many years in the Wincobank Gym, Sheffield, under the watchful eye of Brendan Ingle.

But now, Hamed’s son, Aadam, looks to follow in his footsteps. The 23-year-old will enter his second professional bout this Saturday, featuring on the undercard of Joe Joyce vs Dereck Chisora at the O2 Arena.

And while the young super-lightweight may not fly to the ring on a magic carpet – not yet, at least – his performance will no doubt be put under a microscope, with comparisons to Prince Naseem surely, yet perhaps unfairly, being made. With that in mind, here are 10 of the most notable father-and-son duos in boxing.

Conor Benn and Nigel Benn

The Benns share a tenacious and, at times, explosive approach to boxing, but have ultimately achieved two vastly different outcomes.

Nigel, a two-weight world champion who discovered the sport through his time in the Army, remains widely adored by the British public, while Conor, after returning two positive drug tests back in 2022, still battles to regain the hearts and minds of his detractors.

Chris Eubank Jr and Chris Eubank

Known for their unapologetic, audacious and slightly arrogant demeanours, the Eubanks are two of boxing’s most polarising characters.

In many ways, Eubank Sr earnt the right to rub everyone’s noses in his success after a long and decorated career, famously dethroning his fiercest rival, Nigel Benn.

Eubank Jr, however, still has work to do, but nonetheless carries the same degree of confidence as his father, even without the addition of a monocle and cane.

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Floyd Mayweather

After becoming a world featherweight champion, Mayweather Jr had already surpassed his father’s boxing achievements by 1998. He then cemented his greatness by reigning supreme in seven different weight divisions, before retiring undefeated.

But let’s not forget that, while he is perhaps best known for his 10th-round stoppage defeat to Sugar Ray Leonard in 1978, Mayweather Sr could handle himself in the ring too.

Tim Tszyu and Kostya Tszyu

The Tszyu name holds a tremendous amount of weight in Australia, where Kostya galvanised a generational fanbase.

Acknowledging this, Tim – a spitting image of his father – has brought big time boxing back to his home nation, outpointing Brian Mendoza last year to become the WBO world super-welterweight champion.

And despite coming off a controversial defeat to Sebastian Fundora, the 29-year-old, nevertheless, looks set to forge his own legacy.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Julio Cesar Chavez

Enveloped by a rich heritage of warrior spirit, and with his father widely regarded as the greatest Mexican boxer of all time, Chavez Jr found himself fighting an uphill battle from the get go.

By becoming the WBC world middleweight champion, he largely dismissed the weight of expectation on his shoulders. But, after quitting on his stool against Daniel Jacobs in 2020, Chavez Jr was swiftly reminded of the pressure that is attached to his name.

Marvis Frazier and Joe Frazier

Emulating his father’s technique – one of the most compelling styles of all time – was always going to be a difficult task for Marvis.

Against Joe Bugner in 1983, he landed several devastating hooks en route to a unanimous decision victory. But then, when he came up against Larry Holmes and Mike Tyson, there was a sense of inevitability before the two emphatic first-round stoppage defeats materialised.

Ronald Hearns and Tommy Hearns

Tommy, another legendary fighter, never encouraged his son to pursue a career in boxing. After all, he had no reason to fight, as with a degree in Criminal Justice, there were plenty of alternative avenues for Ronald to explore.

However, training at the iconic Kronk Gym in Detroit seemed to only enhance “The Chosen One’s” love for the sport. He went on to amass 28 professional wins but ultimately came unstuck the six times he stepped up in levels.

Shane Mosley Jr and Shane Mosley

With four defeats on his record, Mosley Jr reignited his career earlier this month following a unanimous decision victory over a tough, but admittedly faded, Daniel Jacobs, who announced his retirement soon after.

The 33-year-old is now highly ranked with all four sanctioning bodies but, at this late stage in his career, remains a fair distance away from the heights that his father, a multi-weight world champion, reached.

Tyson Fury and John Fury

Fighting is in the Furys’ DNA, so we are told. Tyson was immersed in boxing, seemingly, from the day he was born and, having established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of this era, now prepares to avenge his only professional loss against undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

John, meanwhile, a former heavyweight boxer himself, remains a valued member of the Fury camp – when he is not headbutting members of Usyk’s team, that is.

Campbell Hatton and Ricky Hatton

It would be apt to describe Campbell as a chip off the old block; he epitomises the passion and relatability that was, and still is, synonymous with his father. But, at the same time, it would be harsh to draw parallels between their careers.

Campbell is on his own trajectory and, despite falling short in his attempt to secure the Central Area title, appears fully committed to proving his doubters wrong.