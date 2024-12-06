Who is on the Magnificent 7 card?

FRANK Warren’s Queensberry Promotions stage yet another ‘Magnificent 7’ card live on TNT Sports. While the magnificence might not be as shiny as some previous efforts, there is still plenty to sink the teeth into. Young prospects vie for that vital next positive step. Old school campaigners seek to turn the clock back one last time. World title aspirants duke it out for the right to move forward. Let’s see exactly who is set to grace the ring this Saturday evening in Wembley Arena.

Brad Pauls vs. Denzel Bentley

Fans should be in for a quality main event between contrasting yet complimentary styles. British middleweight champion Brad Pauls is looking to cap off a successful 2024 by adding the European title and some fringe world-ranking belts to his trophy cabinet.

Pauls beat Heaney last time out, while a lacklustre Bentley lost to Heaney. That doesn’t mean a whole lot here, however, as Bentley blows hot and cold. If he turns up without any distractions, Pauls must be on top form to prevail.

Sam Noakes vs. Ryan Walsh

After being served up the inconvenience of going the distance in his European title-winning effort against Yvan Mendy, Maidstone’s Sam Noakes was back to his power-punching best against Gianluca Ceglia. Ryan Walsh turned pro in 2008, is 38 years old and has outlasted his boxing brothers. Even with four losses and two draws on the record, Walsh’s professionalism means he remains a tricky customer. Noakes’ size and strength will be hot to handle.

Solomon Dacres vs. David Adeleye

Two heavyweights meet at the career crossroads, with the loser destined to be in a tough spot moving forward. Dacres is undefeated but has struggled to impress. ‘The Real Deal’ did banish the ghost of Michael Webster last time out, following their narrow first fight. Adeleye has not been sighted since his loss to Fabio Wardley over a year ago. It will be interesting to see how this one plays out in what could be a slow-paced affair.

Lawrence Okolie vs. Hussein Muhamed

A fresh start for Okolie, who has left cruiserweight, danced through bridgerweight and now brings his own unique blend of boxing to heavyweight. New promoter Frank Warren is also tasked with a bit of a style rebrand. German opponent Muhamed has 18 wins on his slate, but the sole loss to Zhan Kossobutskiy tells more of a story about his career prospects.

Aloys Youmbi vs. Lewis Oakford

A battle between two men who have suffered one loss each. Youmbi is a noted banger, although he was taken the full 10 rounds by Oronzo Birardi last time out, which will benefit the 21-year-old long-term. Oakford bounced back from his first career defeat with a win at the York Hall in October. This is a well-matched next step for both men.

Sean Noakes vs. Matthew Rennie

Looking to build on his English welterweight title win over Inder Bassi in the o2, one-half of the Noakes brothers, Sean, defends his belt and 8-0 record. Opponent Matthew Rennie is also unbeaten and moving down in weight, so should be strong. Rennie is not a banger, though.

Best of the Rest

Dublin power puncher Pierce O’Leary features alongside hot prospect Royston Barney-Smith, who takes on Andres Navarrete. Super-featherweight Billy Adams and debutant George Crotty will also be aiming to impress.