Who is on the Lauren Price vs. Bexcy Mateus undercard?

LAUREN Price headlines in the Liverpool Exhibition Centre on Saturday evening, putting her WBA and IBO welterweight titles on the line. Challenger Bexcy Mateus is 7-0 with six wins by KO, but the 29-year-old is leaving Colombia for the first time.

In fact, every fight has taken place in her home city of Bogota. She could be Ricardo Torres or Breidis Prescott. She could fold in a round. It’s really hard to tell at this stage. Let’s see who else is knocking about on the Boxxer show:

Natasha Jonas vs. Ivana Habazin

Scouse golden girl Jonas puts her IBF welterweight title on the line against WBC champion Ivana Habazin. Natasha is coming off the back of a hotly-disputed win over Mikaela Mayer. Habazin picked up the vacant title in her native Croatia and tends to lose to the classier operators.

Stephen McKenna vs. Lee Cutler

Fresh from his three-round humdinger with Joe Laws in Barnsley, 15-0 Irishman McKenna will expect another war when faced with ‘Chaos’ Cutler. The Bournemouth man has scored solid back-to-back wins but has been inactive for over a year.

Mark Jeffers vs. Elvis Ahorgah

A bit of a keep-busy run out for Jeffers, who holds good wins over Zak Chelli and Germaine Brown. Ghana’s Ahorgah calls himself ‘Soldier’. His level of opposition has been woeful.

Viddal Riley vs. Steve Eloundou Ntere

A six-round outing for Riley, who beat Mikael Lawal in March but has been sidelined with an injury since. Ntere, 39, has fought for an IBO fringe bauble in the past. Jack Massey blitzed him in a single round.

Best of the Rest

Mason ‘Nutty’ Cartwright continues to rebuild from a thudding knockout loss to Samuel Antwi by boxing Dzmitry Atrokhau over six rounds. Frankie Stringer, 8-0, tackles Tatenda Mangombe over six and flyweight Mikie Tallon boxes Benn Norman.