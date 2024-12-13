Who is on Matchroom’s Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown?

MATCHROOM Boxing returns to Monte-Carlo for an evening of fun and fistic frolics. Five fights are scheduled, topped by world title action and sprinkled with key career moments for some participants. Let’s see whose evening is on the line.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco

Closing in on a crack at Naoya Inoue, Akhamadaliev contests a fringe world crown (WBA Interim) in what some are billing as a stay-busy affair. Espinoza is limited but can bang. MJ cannot afford to take his foot off the gas or let his attention wander as another slip-up, similar to his sole loss to Marlon Tapales, will see him staring down the barrel.

Cheavon Clarke vs. Leonardo Mosquea

A vacant European title opportunity for Clarke, who is maturing into a solid operator. His most recent victory, over Efe Apochi, showed resilience and adaptability against a stubborn, heavy-handed foe. When faced with faded forces like Tommy McCarthy and Ellis Zorro, ‘C4’ has delivered the goods. Frenchman Mosquea is also filled with unbeaten ambition, can dig a bit and calls himself ‘The King’.

Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes

Talk about a battler at the crossroads. Neither of these men can afford a loss. Gangly Cully has bounced back since his loss to Jose Felix with a couple of wins but has looked tentative. Maxi gave a career-best display, seemingly beating George Kambosos while failing to receive the verdict. A battering from William Zepeda and a late knockout of Greece’s Efstathios Antonas suggest that the end of the road has been reached for his road warrior.

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Licia Boudersa

Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira, 5-0, defends her IBF lightweight title. Opponent Boudersa is more experienced, will see herself as the home fighter and has competed at a good level in the past.

Teremoana Jr vs. Volodomyr Katsuk

What a name: Teremoana Teremoana. Can we call him Moana 2? A 26-year-old banger who came out of the blue to sign with Matchroom. This will be a good chance to see the sizeable specimen up close and likely dishing out a beating on Ukrainian Katsuk.