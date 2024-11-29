Warren confirms 48-year-old opponent was considered for Dubois

By Declan Taylor

Frank Warren has confirmed a ‘conversation’ took place regarding a shock heavyweight showdown between Daniel Dubois and Wladimir Klitschko.

IBF heavyweight champion Dubois stopped Anthony Joshua inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium in September and is set to return to the ring on February 22 in Riyadh.

There have been a number of rumours regarding who Dubois will fight next, with Joseph Parker emerging as the frontrunner for a crack at the belt in the new year.

However, DDD’s promoter Warren confirmed to Boxing News that 48-year-old Klitschko was considered, albeit briefly, for a sensational ring return.

Klitschko has not boxed since Joshua stopped him at Wembley back in April 2017 but it was suggested that he may draw a line under more than seven years out of the ring by coming back for this clash.

Warren told Boxing News: “There was a five-minute conversation about that. There was a suggestion made.

“It didn’t happen. It was mentioned but we are working on something else.”

Asked when Dubois’ next opponent will be confirmed, Warren said: “Hopefully we will do that after thanksgiving because we want to get the news out in America.

“But the date will definitely be February 22.”