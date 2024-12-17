Usyk-Fury rematch could spark a heavyweight trilogy

THE rematch for the ages is set to take place on December 21st between two colossal titans of heavyweight boxing.

Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury will fight against Oleksandr Usyk for the IBO, WBC and WBO world heavyweight belts in Riyadh at the Kingdom Arena.

Their first meeting will be cemented in the history books as Usyk exited victorious to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield back in 1999.

Tyson Fury enters the rematch looking to reclaim his title after he felt the first encounter was very close and could have gone either way on the judges’ scorecards.

During DAZN’s promotional face-off, Fury said: “I’m not going to change anything because it wasn’t a one-sided beat down.”

The ‘Gypsy King’ will look to use his size and reach advantage to keep Usyk at range and prevent Usyk’s technical footwork from allowing him to outpoint Fury.

Usyk will try to impose his quick and fast footwork in combination with his rapid hand speed to outstrike Fury and try to prove that the first fight was not a fluke.

Should Fury get his hands raised in Riyadh, fans can expect a trilogy grudge match, as both Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, and Fury himself admitted that being one win-a-piece doesn’t prove who really is the best in the world.

“There has got to be a rubber match, if he wins one and I win one, he can’t say he’s better than me and I can’t say I’m better than him,” said Fury.

Another win over Fury will close out Usyk’s domination of the heavyweights with no obvious fresh contenders left for him to face. Following a somewhat controversial fight with Dubois, the rematch could be hyped up as the next clash of the Titans.

For both fighters, legacies, belts, and bragging rights are at stake, but for the fans, it could define the future of the division.