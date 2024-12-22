TYSON FURY is willing to give human judges the benefit of the doubt.

The former WBC heavyweight champion believes he has beaten Oleksandr Usyk twice over the past seven months. Even though those two 12-round fights versus Usyk have officially left the brash Brit with the only losses on his 37-fight professional record, Fury realizes that judges’ angles from various positions around the ring, style preferences and potential distractions can cause differences on their scorecards.

Fury has therefore agreed to disagree with Puerto Rico’s Gerardo Martinez, Chicago’s Patrick Morley and Panama’s Ignacio Robles.

Those three judges scored Usyk a 116-112 winner Saturday night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their consensus was that the undefeated Ukrainian southpaw won eight of the 12 rounds and did more than enough to retain his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO belts.

Fury feels he won their DAZN Pay-Per-View main event by “at least three points.” His co-promoter, Frank Warren, said in the ring after Michael Buffer announced the decision that it is “impossible” to argue Fury won only four rounds.

As for Tyson Fury himself, the 36-year-old Manchester native took particular exception to the unofficial AI judge scoring their bout 118-112 for Usyk. Turki Alalshikh, who approved purses in excess of $100 million combined for Fury (23-0, 14 KOs) and Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) through Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, persistently publicized the experimentation of AI scoring as a ringside resource in advance of Usyk’s victory.

The AI judge scored eight rounds for Usyk, two rounds for Fury and two rounds even. Men and women are taught to avoid 10-10 rounds in judging seminars throughout the world.

Two even rounds were among the faults Tyson Fury found with the AI judge.

“By the review of that, absolutely sh*t,” Fury said of AI scoring during his post-fight press conference. “Here’s one – f*** all the computers. Keep the humans going. More jobs for humans, less jobs for computers. And f*** electric cars, too, while we’re at it.”