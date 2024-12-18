Tyson Fury grills broadcaster over perceived commentary bias

TYSON Fury might convincingly tell you one thing, but mean something completely different at a moment’s notice. All athletes are guilty of this to some extent but in a sport as psychologically taxing as boxing, it’s a daily occurrence.

It’s why you’re reminded to never trust what you hear verbatim, listen intently but always take it with a pinch of salt. He’s retired several times over, pondering his next career move before suddenly springing back into prominence, insisting there’s new life in a man who knows little else besides being a boxer, an entertainer for millions, having reached rarefied air in his craft.

His air of invincibility and the unbeaten record he once held so dearly hung by a thread after an unpredictable three-fight series with long-reigning WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder, where he’d been floored four times and persistently rose against the odds to skilfully dismiss this generation’s most concussive puncher on more than one occasion.

Yet while anticlimactic domestic duels on home soil with Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora papered over the cracks, time passed as his punch resistance waned and otherworldly physical gifts began slowing down.

This is the same 6ft9in larger-than-life figure who told me, one chilly night in north London two years ago, the extent to which he’d boxed through lingering injuries from bone spurs suffered during another arduous training camp. He’s a prizefighter first and foremost, so facing lesser opposition is frowned upon but far gentler on the body.

“I’m only 36, haven’t got many miles on the clock,” he insisted in conversation with DAZN’s Chris Mannix this week.

Instead, last October’s 10-round exhibition against Francis Ngannou exposed alarming vulnerabilities many didn’t foresee. If this decorated MMA champion – making his boxing debut – could make the world’s consensus best boxer look this sloppy, how would someone with Oleksandr Usyk’s technical gifts fare in similar conditions?

Hearing the words split decision probably flattered Fury on a night he unexpectedly faded and was outfoxed by the better man. Nonetheless, these factors would’ve made swallowing a first pro loss easier to digest on the flight home, all things in perspective.

When asked about whether the hunger and desire within had waned ala his agemate Danny Garcia and Sunny Edwards (28) among others in recent months? Not quite.

“I’m a different breed to these men. 36 is a whippersnapper for me, I’m just a young boy at that age! Been in boxing a long time, 17 years and a lot of experience under my belt. Train smarter not harder and adjust. I’ve had more drive over the last six years than ever before in my life.”

Under all the machismo, he cares. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be pleading with Mannix (and colleagues) to show less bias favouring Usyk’s work during their 12-round battle – one Fury said he’d rewatched a thousand times over.

As they concluded the video interview, one of the longest and most engaging Fury has been in the build-up to this much-anticipated rematch, Tyson had something to get off his chest.

“Hey, I want a little less biased commentary as well. Tell your DAZN buddies to also be fair. Last fight, I’d land a combination and hit the target – Usyk would land a flicking jab and someone would say oooh great shot by Usyk! Mention no names, Chris Mannix. I know DAZN are paying your bills but let’s play fair, two men giving their all.. less bias towards Usyk.”

Mannix insisted he was doing round-by-round scoring (115-113 Usyk his final score), rather than calling the fight ringside. The finer details mattered not.

“I know that but could hear your voice as well, this that and the other. Let’s be fair is all I ask, been boxing 17 years and entertained a million thousand times, all I ask is fair play. If I land a good shot on the motherf***er, call it great, well done!”

“So you did watch it a thousand times after all,” Mannix joked. Besides dropping his kids off at school, doing unglamourous household chores and gearing up for the biggest fight of his career, seeking immediate revenge, what else was he to do?